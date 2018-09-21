Rallying against cancer

ROAD TRIP: Michael Brown and Amy Breeze are set for the adventure of a lifetime when they join a convoy of teams in Shitbox Rally 2019.

ROAD TRIP: Michael Brown and Amy Breeze are set for the adventure of a lifetime when they join a convoy of teams in Shitbox Rally 2019. Aden Stokes

EMERALD locals Michael Brown and Amy Breeze are set for the adventure of a lifetime when they join a convoy of teams in the annual Shitbox Rally, which raises funds for the Cancer Council.

Kicking off on May 8, 2019, this will be the 10th anniversary of the popular fundraising event, where teams will travel from Perth to Sydney on some of Australia's most formidable roads in just 10 days.

However, in order to participate, each team must first raise a minimum of $5000.

Mr Brown said the couple, known as the B & B Bush Bashers, want to take part because "why not”.

"It's an excellent cause and it ties together something we love doing, which is travelling,” he said.

"We get to do something we love and raise much needed funds for the Cancer Council in the process.

"There sort of isn't any one situation that sparked us to do it, everyone has been affected by cancer in one way or another.

"It's not really why, it's more why not?”

Ms Breeze said her grandmother Gwen Breeze died from cervical cancer in 2013.

"The main reason we are doing this is to raise that money,” she said.

"Not only is cancer affecting people, it's affecting families as well and I know the broken part of it.

"My grandmother passing is not the main reason why I am doing this, but she is in my heart to do it.

"If we can raise more than $5000 that would be brilliant.”

Mr Brown said they were just doing their bit to help.

"Cancer Council is all about research, they're one of the biggest ones out there, and the more money we can raise for them the better,” he said.

"Anything is better than nothing. This is just us doing our little bit to help out.”

This isn't the first time the couple has applied to be part of the Shitbox Rally. In 2016 the couple applied after hearing about it from a friend.

"He was doing it for similar reasons to us, however, he got in and we didn't,” Mr Brown said.

"He said it was the best experience you will ever have.”

After moving to Emerald in 2016, it didn't take long for the couple to really feel at home.

"The people in Central Queensland are amazing and we are hoping to see some more of the CQ spirit as we raise funds for Cancer Council to do much needed cancer research,” Mr Brown said. "We are really excited to get this under way, so C'mon CQ, get behind us!

"We can't wait to represent Emerald in Shitbox Rally 2019!”

Shitbox Rally is a challenge to drive cars worth $1000 or less across Australia via some of the toughest roads to raise money for cancer research. This remarkable event has raised more than $14.7million since its inception in 2010.

To donate to B & B Bashers, see them in person or visit 2019.shitboxrally. com.au/b-b-bush-bashers

For more, see their Facebook page B & B Bush Bashers - 2019 Shitbox Rally.