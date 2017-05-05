Rallying the troops for appeal

APPEALING FOR HELP: Alex Wyper, Captain Lenore Whittaker, Jennifer Vanderpool and Lari Simpson.

THIS is a special year for Salvation Army captain Lenore Whittaker.

She is a new arrival in Emerald, and as the army's Red Shield Appeal draws close, she is seeking to do the right thing for the charity's organisation in the region, as well as for the community.

"I am new to the area,” Lenore said.

"I was in Tamworth for three years, then

Sydney and the NSW Central Coast.”

Lenore said while she had retired, the army approached her to run Emerald, "and retirement doesn't sit well with me”.

Now, together with husband Ian, a lifelong army member and former bandmaster, it's time to gather the forces for Lenore's inaugural Emerald Appeal.

The first thing to do is to organise volunteers to collect donations.

"We need about 60 volunteers, here in Emerald and in Blackwater,” she said.

"We have our own committed volunteers, but need more.”

Lenore, with a few Salvos, will be approaching schools for collectors and the shopping centres, requesting the opportunity of collecting in static positions for the week.

"We are very appreciative and humbled by the support given over the years by the communities of Emerald and Blackwater.” she said.

Lenore said it would be a very satisfying achievement if this year's appeal was able to raise $10,000.

The Red Shield Appeal runs from Monday May 22 to Sunday May 28.

If you would like to volunteer - or donate - you can call Lenore on 4987 5421 or drop into the offices at 32 Andrews Road, Emerald.