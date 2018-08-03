Rams chase 5-year win

HEAD-TO-HEAD: The Emerald Rams will take on the Clermont Bushpigs for the third year in a row at the Central Highlands Rugby Union grand final at Morton Park.

Rugby Union: THE Central Highlands Rugby Union grand final will be contested in Emerald this weekend, with the Emerald Rams going for their fifth premiership in a row.

Emerald Rams coach Jim Fabish said, for the second year in a row, they had made the finals undefeated and were hoping to continue their winning streak.

"We've had a great season,” he said.

"Last year, that was our fourth premiership in a row, which was a record for Central Highlands, so this year there's even more pressure on us.”

Reigning victors will take on Clermont Bushpigs tomorrow, the third year in a row the two teams have gone head to head in the grand final.

"If you go back in history, the last 40 years, the battles between the Bushpigs and the Rams goes all the way back to the beginning,” Fabish said. "We're always coming up against them and every time we play them, it's a tough encounter.”

Emerald Rams have some long-term players retiring this year, as well as Fabish's last year as coach, and said to win this home game would be a great way to go out.

"We've got what it takes, but when it comes to grand finals, throw it all out the window - anyone can win,” he said.

Clermont Bushpigs coach Jake Kennedy said even though it was an away game for them, they had a huge advantage.

"It doesn't matter that it's an away game, we have the advantage of knowing the feeling after losing,” he said.

"We have a really young team and even though it's been three years, we have the same team so they are starting to build up the experience they need.”

Kennedy said they had played a great season but now had "a few good players out” with injuries.

"The players have really dug deep and got into it and proved themselves by making the grand finals,” he said.

"Even though we're a bit short with injuries the boys are very keen and have more experience. Emerald will always be hard no matter which game of the year it is.

"We're going to hook in and go deep and try bring it home.”

Both teams thanked their sponsors and supporters and encouraged everyone to head to Emerald's Morton Park tomorrow at 4pm for what both teams expected to be the best game of the season.