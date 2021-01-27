Rapist tortured victim for 15 hours in horrific DV attack

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court during a trial on January 18 to two counts of rape (domestic violence offence) and one count of torture (domestic violence offence). He was sentenced on January 22. FILE PHOTO

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court during a trial on January 18 to two counts of rape (domestic violence offence) and one count of torture (domestic violence offence). He was sentenced on January 22. FILE PHOTO

Bashed, humiliated, and raped, a Rockhampton woman was tortured for more than 15 hours at the hands of her former partner following an accusation she was having sex with the 35-year-old's wheelchair-bound grandfather.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court during a trial on January 18 to two counts of rape (domestic violence offence) and one count of torture (domestic violence offence).

The defendant was sentenced on January 22.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said the defendant and victim had been in a relationship for two months and had broken up the day before the offending.

Ms O'Rourke said the victim went to the defendant's house at 9.30pm on October 26, 2019 to collect her belongings and wasn't there long until the violence started.

"The first blow came as she was sitting on the bed," she said.

She said the defendant called the victim a "f---ing dirty s---" and punched her to the face, head, and arms, pulled her hair and jumped on her head.

She said the defendant accused the victim of "sleeping" with his wheelchair-bound grandfather.

She said the victim's denials to the accusation resulted in further violence.

"She was trapped in his house, with the doors and windows locked," she said.

"Anytime she would try to leave, he would strike her, using objects, such as a plate, bowl and chair."

The court heard the offending continued throughout the night with some intervals.

Ms O'Rourke said the most humiliating part came after the defendant allowed the victim to go to the toilet.

"He demanded she confess to the allegation and when she didn't, he urinated on the floor and rubbed her face into it using his feet," she said.

She said the following morning the victim could leave the defendant's bedroom and sleep on the couch but woke to his genitalia at her mouth.

She said the defendant grabbed the victim's mouth and forced himself inside.

She said the victim told the defendant she was not interested, but he overpowered her and raped her.

"He told her this was punishment for her supposed crime," she said.

Sometime after being raped by the defendant, Ms O'Rourke said the victim asked to go to the hospital but was punched in the face, knocking out one of her teeth.

She said the victim was freed by her mother about 1pm on October 27, who went looking for her after not hearing from or seeing her since the night before.

"She went to the defendant's house, knowing that was where the victim was headed," she said.

She said the defendant lied to the victim's mother and claimed some girls had "doubled" the victim.

She said the victim's mother took her to the hospital and during the drive the victim received a call from the defendant who apologised.

She said the victim suffered "extensive injuries", including bruising and swelling but nothing permanent.

The court heard the offending had a "devastating impact" on the victim.

In a victim impact statement summarised by Ms O'Rourke, she said the victim spoke of her daily struggles living with the memory of "such a traumatic event".

Ms O'Rourke described the offending as "alarming".

"The rapes were a form of suffering designed to punish the victim," she said.

"The violence was protracted and endured for hours.

"The torture was a brutal form of interrogation. He wanted her to confess to this thing he believed she had done and used perverse violent means to extract information from her."

Barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said his client was frequently exposed to domestic violence, sexual abuse, alcohol abuse and drug use growing up.

Mr Ahlstrand said his client claimed to have suffered sexual abuse at the hands of a Catholic priest when he was seven years old.

He said his client started drinking alcohol when he was 18 years old, and, although not a daily drinker, would drink in excess.

He said his client started using methamphetamine in his late 20s to early 30s and described the use as "out of control".

He said his client had used meth and alcohol at the time of the offending.

He said his client had made no threats to kill the victim and noted the injuries sustained were not permanent.

The defendant was sentenced to prison for eight years with 435 days declared as time served.

Judge Clarke declared the three convictions to be convictions for serious violent offences.