Rapists gave thumbs up as they were sent to jail

Two convicted sex offenders smiled and gave thumbs up to family members after being jailed today for the "selfish, shameful" rape of a drunk friend who rejected their request for a threesome.

Luke Merryfull and Shaun Bloomfield, both now 24, did not accept no for an answer when they climbed into bed with a young woman after a 21st birthday party in country Victoria in 2016.

The pair "wedged" their friend between them inside a caravan and asked her if she would have sex with both of them at the same time.

She said "no", "no way" and tried to roll away. She wrapped a blanket around herself and used her elbows and hands to push the men away.

But they raped her one after the other.

Inside the Victorian County Court today, both men were slammed by Judge Gerard Mullaly for the "opportunistic" rape of "a friend who trusted you to understand and accept her words".

Judge Mullaly took particular exception to the despicable words Bloomfield used after he raped his victim.

Shaun Bloomfield gave thumbs up in court today after being jailed for rape. Facebook

"First you put your hand on the victim's leg and then under her underwear. You raped her. You ejaculated, then got off and said words to the effect of 'she's all yours now'."

He said the words Bloomfield used reflected that both men saw the victim as "merely an object to violate at your will".

Merryfull raped the 21-year-old next and only stopped when the victim "pushed you in the chest, causing you to wake up to yourself."

Inside a packed courtroom, Bloomfield was jailed for five years and eight months. The 24-year-old, who is now a serious sex offender, will serve a minimum of three years and four months.

Merryfull was jailed for four years and 10 months and will serve a minimum of two years and 10 months.

"These were opportunistic, serious and selfish crimes," Judge Mullaly told them. "That is shameful. The devastating impact on (the victim) is still resonating."

As the pair were led back into custody, they both smiled at family members in the court and simultaneously gave thumbs up.

Luke Merryfull, convicted rapist.

VICTIM'S LIFE IN TATTERS

The victim, who cannot be named, was enjoying what Judge Mullaly said was her right to drink alcohol and enjoy a 21st birthday party in Balmoral, in western Victoria.

She wanted to sleep and was lying on the bed about 3am inside a caravan at the property when a number of people entered.

All parties left, but Merryfull and Bloomfield stayed. What they did to her changed her life forever.

The court heard she has since moved interstate and fears returning to Victoria. She can't study, she can't go outside without being accompanied by somebody she trusts. She can't work.

In a victim impact statement tendered to court, she said she was a shadow of her former self.

"The last three yeas of my life have been the worst I've had to go through," she said. "Two friends I trusted … this crime will always have an impact on my life."

The court heard she was once very active and loved sports but "she can't do those things without significant stress now".

She has seen a therapist fortnightly for three years and hopes to overcome the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and anxiety she suffers from.

Her mother said she was "once the life of the party" but she has lost her spirit.

Luke Merryfull was jailed today. Picture: Facebook

As their daughter's rapists were jailed, her parents watched via video link from a separate location.

Bloomfield and Merryfull consistently denied their request for a threesome was rejected. They argued through their lawyers at trial that the victim consented to having sex.

But that was rejected by a jury.

Judge Mullaly said it was plainly clear that the young woman wanted nothing to do with her attackers' advances.

"Although there are conflicting versions, I have no doubt jury accepted the evidence of the victim that the threesome was … immediately and clearly rejected by her," he said.

"She made it clear she did not consent. She repeated 'no' to you"

Merryfull grew up in Balmoral and played football for the local club. He left Balmoral after Year 12 and worked in Western Australia before returning to Geelong as an electrician's apprentice.

Bloomfield left school after Year 10 and became a diesel mechanic. Judge Mullaly said both men were supported by their family and their employer and had a reasonable chance for living productive lives when released.

It is their first time in custody.