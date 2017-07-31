Rate rise in Isaac region

RATEPAYERS in the Isaac region can expect a 0.5% rate rise after the council handed down its $97million Capital Works Budget this week.

Mayor Anne Baker said council is focused on delivering more than 140 key infrastructure and capital works projects over the next 12 months.

"We understand the economic realities for our region and the potential impact to our ratepayers, residents and businesses,” Cr Baker said.

"We have worked hard to keep general rates, waste and sewerage charges limited to 0.5%.

"Providing critical roads, drainage, water, sewerage and resource recovery infrastructure and preparing for disasters continues to be our top priority.”

Cr Baker said it is now time to deliver the water charges to comply with the Local Government Act 2009.

"Council provided Isaac ratepayers a 12-month deferral last year to prepare for the introduction of the water charges,” Cr Baker said.

Cr Baker said on-the-ground in Isaac, communities are still recovering from Tropical Cyclone Debbie's devastating impact.

"Make no mistake, it will be a long road to full recovery. Council will continue to look at ways to support our hardest hit communities while working with various agencies,” she said.

"It's still a very distressing time for those who have suffered losses due to this natural disaster.

"The post-Debbie clean-up has shown that Council needs to invest more to prepare for future disaster events. The Disaster Management Levy has risen from $12.20 to $20.”