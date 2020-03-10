Ratepayers can take a chunk off their bills

RATES NOTICES: Ratepayers can save up to 10 per cent on their bills.

CENTRAL Highlands residents can expect their half-yearly general rates and charges notices soon.

Central Highlands Regional Council revealed a 10 per cent discount was available to those who paid on time.

“Ratepayers who pay their rates in full, including arrears, within 30 days of the issue date will receive a 10 per cent discount,” a spokeswoman said.

“There are also several payment options for people who might find it difficult to pay their account, including direct debit or periodical payments.”

The notices, which cover the period from January to June this year, are payable by close of business on April 7.

As of last financial year, general rates are charged independently of the half-yearly water access and consumption charges.

The next water access and consumption charges notices will be issued in April.

For more information about rates notices or payment options click here or phone 1300 242 686.

Council’s biller codes and payment reference numbers have also changed. Visit the council website for more information.