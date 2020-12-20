Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Josh Hazlewood, Tim Paine score big, Steve Smith’s rare failure
Josh Hazlewood, Tim Paine score big, Steve Smith’s rare failure
Cricket

Ratings: who takes top honours for Indian demolition?

by Andrew Capel
20th Dec 2020 9:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Heading in to the first match of this Test series, all the focus was on the batting, and specifically the top of the Australian order.

 

Injury and poor form meant that at one stage Tim Paine was even a candidate to open. Just shy of three days later and that doesn't seem like such an outlandish idea after all, the skipper playing a captain's knock when others fell cheaply.

 

Watch Australia v India Test Series Live & Ad-Break Free During Play with the Fox Cricket commentary team. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

 

And regardless, Australia's bowling stocks are such that even when the batsmen fail, there are four get out of jail free cards waiting on offer, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in particular precipitating the kind of Indian collapse that can justifiably be classed as historic.

 

Check out our expert's scores below, then cast your own votes to generate your own readers' ranking:

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Ratings: who takes top honours for Indian demolition?

More Stories

Show More
australia vs india cricket first test sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two people hospitalised after crashing into tree

        Premium Content Two people hospitalised after crashing into tree

        Breaking Two people have been injured after crashing into a tree off a CQ highway.

        ‘Mad twister’: Shed blows away as CQ farmer shelters inside

        Premium Content ‘Mad twister’: Shed blows away as CQ farmer shelters inside

        News ‘I’ve been through a few storms and I think that takes the cake.’

        Four fined over ‘elephant size’ illegal dumping mess

        Premium Content Four fined over ‘elephant size’ illegal dumping mess

        News More than 15-tonnes of rubbish was removed from the area by council - twice the...

        The two senior managers charged over underground mine death

        Premium Content The two senior managers charged over underground mine death

        News Prosecutors allege ‘defective’ safety measures led to worker’s death