Raunchy surprise in model’s ‘one piece’

A model has shared a cheeky behind-the-scenes video from her shoot with Sports Illustrated magazine - revealing she made a promise to her mum to wear a one piece in the raunchy swimwear shoot.

While Haley Kalil kept her word, her mum didn't realise the former Miss USA contestant had found a way to get around it.

"The rules were a one piece," she says to the camera, using her arms to gesture up and down her body where you could see a simple white cossie.

Sure, it has high cut legs that shows off her waist, but it is definitely a full pair of swimmers.

Haley Kalil promised her mum she’d wear a one piece for her Sports Illustrated photo shoot. Picture: Instagram/Haley Kalil

Then Haley turns around, revealing the back features nothing more than a single string, that criss-crosses across her shoulders and joins together to create a string bottom that is so tiny, you can't even call it a G-string.

She captioned the video: "When your mum tells you that she wants you to only shoot in one pieces ... MOM IT'S TECHNICALLY A ONE PIECE."

The model's fans enjoyed the joke, supporting Haley by saying it definitely met her mum's requirements.

"That looks like a one piece to me!" one said.

"Yep ... only one piece here," another wrote.

"That's one way to get around the rule; hilarious," someone else said.

Others teased that the swimmers were "missing" a piece, saying it appeared she had lost the back half.

"Wow the back half of the bathing suit is missing?" one wrote.

She turned around to reveal it was a ‘naked’ swimsuit. Picture: Instagram/Haley Kalil

Many compared the swimmers to "dental floss" and said she looked "naked", while one said she had "completely changed the one piece".

Most though, told Haley she looked "amazing" and even asked where they could get their hands on this risque cossie.

"Wow! Sensational!" one said.

"That might be the sexist one piece ever," someone else wrote.

"I need this suit ASAP! I love it! What is the brand?" another asked.

The annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition was released this week and in it, Haley can be seen posing in her minuscule swimmers on a beach, sand all over her arms and thighs, her hands above her head.

She described the moment she discovered she would be appearing in the iconic magazine in an Instagram post, saying she "broke down crying" at the news.

"The world sees these beautiful images ... but what they may not see is the moments between these shots that have changed my life and countless others," she wrote.

"I have never felt more at ease and confident in the body I live in."

Last year Haley was a "rookie" for the mag, appearing in one of three cover shots for the publication according to the brand's website.

But in a new video, she’s revealed it wasn’t as full covering as it first seems. Picture: Instagram/Haley Kalil