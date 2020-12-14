Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kaelah Lewis: The boys are 11 months old and it's pretty much the first time they have seen rain and they absolutely loved it. Straight out to splash in the puddles, much needed and keep it coming.
Kaelah Lewis: The boys are 11 months old and it's pretty much the first time they have seen rain and they absolutely loved it. Straight out to splash in the puddles, much needed and keep it coming.
News

READER PICS: Joy as twin bubs celebrate rain for first time

Crystal Jones
14th Dec 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERE were special moments for many of us as rain fell across Bundaberg, but it was extra special for Kaelah Lewis's little boys.

"The boys are 11 months old and it's pretty much the first time they have seen rain and they absolutely loved it," she said, capturing the moment in a sweet photo.

"Straight out to splash in the puddles, much needed and keep it coming."

The Bureau of Meteorology yesterday predicted the chance of thunderstorms today with about 10-15mm of rain expected before conditions clear towards the evening.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
weather photos
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ rep cricket players caught up in Brisbane weather event

        Premium Content CQ rep cricket players caught up in Brisbane weather event

        Cricket Qld under-15 girls cricket championships will be livestreamed on this website - if the rain clears.

        Teenager injured after crashing into fence

        Premium Content Teenager injured after crashing into fence

        News The teen was injured after a motorcycle collided with a fence on a private property...

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Teenagers hospitalised following after-dark crash

        Premium Content Teenagers hospitalised following after-dark crash

        News The teens were transported to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Dysart.