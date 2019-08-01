Reading their way to the win

The team was victorious despite some tough competition.

Contributed

THE Central Highlands Readers Cup Challenge was held at Clermont State School on June 19.

There were 16 teams from nine schools - Clermont SS, Dysart SS, Middlemount CS, Moranbah SS, Moranbah East SS, OLSH Springsure, St Brigid's, St Patrick's and Anakie SS.

It was a close competition with three teams having to answer tiebreaker questions for third place.

Angeliah Grasser, Grace Lines, Nicholas McDonald, Jayden Osborne and Gracie Pugh. Contributed

The final result was Anakie State School in first place on 52 points and Moranbah State School Team 2 in second place with 50.5 points.

Moranbah State School Team 1 came third with 49 points in the tiebreaker, nudging Clermont SS Gold and St Brigid's Cool Comprehenders out of third place.

The students in the winning Anakie State School team were Jayden Osborne, Gracie Pugh, Nicholas McDonald, Angeliah Grasser and Grace Lines.

BOOKWORMS: Anakie State School's Readers Cup Challenge team accepts their trophies. Contributed

The winning team will travel to Brisbane to compete in the state finals on September 5.