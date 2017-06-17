27°
News

Ready for an emu-sing story?

15th Jun 2017 2:56 PM
Robin Adolphs will be visiting Dysart, Clermont and Moranbah libraries for a special story time to promote her new picture book Eddie, Excellent Chef.
Robin Adolphs will be visiting Dysart, Clermont and Moranbah libraries for a special story time to promote her new picture book Eddie, Excellent Chef. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A QUEENSLAND grandmother of six with an award winning creative knack for sending children on an imaginative voyage through her artistic storytelling is set to visit Isaac.

Robin Adolphs will visit libraries in Dysart, Clermont and Moranbah to read her new picture book Eddie, Excellent Chef.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said Mrs Adolphs was a published author of 10 children's picture books.

"Her books have received five-star reviews both in Australia and overseas,” Mayor Baker said.

"In her latest offering in Eddie, Excellent Chef, the focus is on bush tucker.

"The central character is an emu who has difficulties doing what the other emus do.

"He decides to follow his dream and it pays off.”

Mayor Baker said Mrs Adolphs was no stranger to Isaac, having visited the district several times.

"Robin has four children and six grandchildren, who are a major source of her ideas and inspiration for her children's stories,” Mayor Baker said.

"She now spends her time between writing children's books and travelling around Australia with her husband.

"We look forward to our libraries hosting her latest tour across the State.”

You can join children's author Robin Adolphs as she presents her new picture book, Eddie, Excellent Chef at Special Story Time sessions across Isaac Libraries.

Bookings are required at the special story time and children must be accompanied by an adult at all activities.

For more details visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au or call Council's 24/7 Customer Service Centre on 1300 ISAACS (1300472227).

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Partial closure to Fairbairn Dam spillway

Partial closure to Fairbairn Dam spillway

MOTORISTS are advised that Selma Rd will be partially closed at the Fairbairn Dam spillway bridge from June 19-26 as geotechnical investigations are carried out

The Central Highlands are declaring war on waste

WASTE WARRIORS: Lisa Mckay and Trudy Muirhead from Hello Happy Home support being environmentally friendly in business.

Businesses in the Central Highlands are declaring war on waste.

Cherwell Creek bridge replacement on track

Works on the Cherwell Creek Bridge upgrade are full steam ahead.

Works on the Cherwell Creek Bridge upgrade are full steam ahead

Kayla Ross named as 2017 CH Face of Relay

Cancer survivor Kayla Ross with her partner Hayden Adams and their children Kalani (8 months) and Harrison (almost 3 years).

The 2017 Central Highlands Face of Relay shares her story.

Local Partners

Elderly incest offender gets jail time cut

An Emerald father in his 80s gets less jail time after 44-year-old case ends in appeal court

Martin Broad uncovers new passion for speaking

HELPING OTHERS: Martin Broad.

Martin Broad survived a fall from 7 floors and is sharing his story.

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Justice Crew to perform top hits

ENERGY: Justice Crew will be performing at the Emerald Town Hall tonight.

Justice Crew is performing in Emerald tonight at the town hall.

Gladdy girl the next face of Origin?

ONE of Gladstone's popular models could become the next face of the Queensland Maroons.

House of Cards: Is a sixth season necessary?

Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

LATEST season raises the question: Is it time to end the series?

Red Symons' bizarre chat: 'What's the deal with Asians?'

Beverly Wang and Red Symons

Symons had another question for his guest: “Are you yellow?”

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

The iPhone 4, now one of the older models of the game-changing smartphone.

Apple was reluctant to make the game-changing iPhone

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

Network Ten has been placed into voluntary administration.

The downfall of Ten is a symptom of issues in free-to-air tv

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

Singer Katy Perry smiles during an interview in Berlin, Germany, 29 May 2017. Perry's new album "Witness" is released on 9 June 2017.

As an artist, Katy Perry isn’t interested in accolades

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

MODERN LIVING IN PRIME LOCATION!

149 Murray Lane, The Range 4700

House 3 2 1 $349,000

This inner city modern home is situated in prime location close to Hospitals, Schools, Shopping conveniences and Transport. Property features include * 3 bedrooms...

Resort Style living in Cascade Gardens

11 Crear Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 3 3 $829,000

What a stunning designer built home, located in Cascade Gardens. Designed with a low maintenance lifestyle in mind and modern quality finishing's this home is...

Lowset Brick Duplex with Investment Potential

1 and 2/106 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $349,000

Whether you are looking for your first home or beginning an investment portfolio, this is the perfect property for you. This solid brick duplex will astound you...

Brick Beauty!

154 Hinchliff Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

This low maintenance brick beauty is sure to impress, featuring 3 bedrooms serviced by 1 bathroom and spacious open plan living. Situated on a fenced 860m2...

Quiet Leafy Norman Gardens Location

4 Sandalwood Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Located in a quiet no through Street in Norman Gardens is this immaculate and well-presented 4 bedroom family home. A leafy environment and quality home...

SPACIOUS 809m2 ALLOTMENT. GREAT SIDE ACCESS. $200,000

3 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 1 $200,000

Inspect this property ASAP. This home is centrally located and is only a stones through away from the Rockhampton Hospital, The Golf Course, The beautiful...

THIS HOME INCREDIBLE. 2 BAY SHED + FULLY RENOVATED. 1069m2 ALLOT. $265,500

439 Campbell Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 4 $265,500

1069m2 Fenced Allotment. Side Access down to the 2 Bay Shed + 3 Metre Awning with electricity, lights, heaps of power points. 15 AMPS OF POWER. Sensor Lights. (...

LIFESTYLE WITHOUT MAINTENANCE

21 Belbowrie Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $460,000

Exceptionally located in the highly sought after Forest Park Estate. This home is VALUE! Check it OUT! - Possibly the BEST value in Forest Park, low maintenance...

RURAL LIFESTYLE!! 3 SEPARATE TITLES!!

261 Pershouse Road, Milman 4702

Rural 3 2 2 $619,000

The property comprises 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with kitchen, lounge dining, storeroom and laundry. A covered concrete wrap around patio surrounds the dwelling.

ATTENTION INVESTORS!!

Units 1 and 2/1 Orr Avenue, Kawana 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $349,000

This is your chance to secure the ideal investment property, with great investment returns and tenants already secured. This low set, low maintenance brick...

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!