Ready for an emu-sing story?

Robin Adolphs will be visiting Dysart, Clermont and Moranbah libraries for a special story time to promote her new picture book Eddie, Excellent Chef.

Robin Adolphs will visit libraries in Dysart, Clermont and Moranbah to read her new picture book Eddie, Excellent Chef.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said Mrs Adolphs was a published author of 10 children's picture books.

"Her books have received five-star reviews both in Australia and overseas,” Mayor Baker said.

"In her latest offering in Eddie, Excellent Chef, the focus is on bush tucker.

"The central character is an emu who has difficulties doing what the other emus do.

"He decides to follow his dream and it pays off.”

Mayor Baker said Mrs Adolphs was no stranger to Isaac, having visited the district several times.

"Robin has four children and six grandchildren, who are a major source of her ideas and inspiration for her children's stories,” Mayor Baker said.

"She now spends her time between writing children's books and travelling around Australia with her husband.

"We look forward to our libraries hosting her latest tour across the State.”

Bookings are required at the special story time and children must be accompanied by an adult at all activities.

For more details visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au or call Council's 24/7 Customer Service Centre on 1300 ISAACS (1300472227).