Menu
Login
News

Ready to travel safe

BE PREPARED: CQ Bodyworx team, Mick Alen, Jesse Neill, Chris Graham, Chris Kavanagh, Matt Stewart, Patrick Dobson.
BE PREPARED: CQ Bodyworx team, Mick Alen, Jesse Neill, Chris Graham, Chris Kavanagh, Matt Stewart, Patrick Dobson. Contributed
by Kristen Booth

SCHOOL holidays have begun, and families are preparing to travel for the Christmas season, but don't overlook the car issues you may take for granted.

Local panel beater from CQ Bodyworx, Matt Stewart said to him, the most important thing to be aware of during long trips was the weather, the route and knowing when the fuel stops were open.

"Even I get stuck with that, driving late at night and I can't get any further because of fuel,” Mr Stewart said.

"Make sure all your loads are secured. For those with four-wheel drives, make sure there are recovery points on the vehicle.”

Although it is always important to be prepared for those longer trips, precautions need to be taken even on smaller trips and day-to-day driving.

Mr Stewart said especially with the heat in these areas, fluids in the car must be constantly checked.

"They all need to be full,” he said.

"Visually inspect lights, including tail lights so other drivers on the road know what you are doing.”

Over the Christmas season, family is at the front of everyone's mind, but that needs to include travel safety.

"People are scared of spending the money. It's the Christmas holidays and people want to spend that money on their family,” Mr Stewart said.

"Take advantage of the shops in town that do offer free inspections. People tend to overlook the simple things, the little everyday things that you take for granted. It's something that works everyday until that one day when you are away.

"Especially out here, a lot of mechanical things happen. The simplest things can cause big problems.”

Topics:  car safety road safety travel

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Robyn will go above and beyond what is required

Robyn will go above and beyond what is required

Meet Robyn Bowering, the selected baton bearer to represent Barcaldine in the 2018 Queens baton relay.

Phoebe stumps up for nationals

CHAMPION: Phoebe Murphy has been chosen to represent the Queensland Country Women's side at the National Championships next year.

An Emerald teen is reaching new heights in cricket.

Eagles out to boost flock

BACK IN THE GAME: Emerald Eagles are calling on interested players to join their reserve grade team and need a committed coach to manage the team.

Emerald Eagles are looking to get back into the competition.

Football expands in the new year

BOOST: The FQ Community Cup starts next year, providing an elite pathway for juniors.

Football Queensland announced the FQ Community Cup.

Local Partners