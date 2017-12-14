Ready to travel safe

SCHOOL holidays have begun, and families are preparing to travel for the Christmas season, but don't overlook the car issues you may take for granted.

Local panel beater from CQ Bodyworx, Matt Stewart said to him, the most important thing to be aware of during long trips was the weather, the route and knowing when the fuel stops were open.

"Even I get stuck with that, driving late at night and I can't get any further because of fuel,” Mr Stewart said.

"Make sure all your loads are secured. For those with four-wheel drives, make sure there are recovery points on the vehicle.”

Although it is always important to be prepared for those longer trips, precautions need to be taken even on smaller trips and day-to-day driving.

Mr Stewart said especially with the heat in these areas, fluids in the car must be constantly checked.

"They all need to be full,” he said.

"Visually inspect lights, including tail lights so other drivers on the road know what you are doing.”

Over the Christmas season, family is at the front of everyone's mind, but that needs to include travel safety.

"People are scared of spending the money. It's the Christmas holidays and people want to spend that money on their family,” Mr Stewart said.

"Take advantage of the shops in town that do offer free inspections. People tend to overlook the simple things, the little everyday things that you take for granted. It's something that works everyday until that one day when you are away.

"Especially out here, a lot of mechanical things happen. The simplest things can cause big problems.”