ONLINE INITIATIVE: Elders Grafton real estate agent presents 12 William Street, South Grafton to a virtual audience of over 500.
Technology

Real estate offers virtual alternative amid COVID-19 laws

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
19th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
HOW did 500 people inspect a property for sale in South Grafton without defying a ban on mass gatherings? Why technology of course.

On Tuesday night, Elders Grafton real estate agent Terry Deefolts live-streamed a video walk-through for the online crowd of prospective buyers, even responding to comments throughout the broadcast.

"We use social media quite a bit to engage people, but with the Coronavirus, we've had a lot of discussions about how to use technology to minimise interaction," he said.

Mr Deefolts said he appreciated social media's ease of alerting people to a new property for sale or rent, thereby helping turnover properties more efficiently.

"I've got properties now that haven't been uploaded to the real estate websites yet, but with Facebook I can get the word out quickly to let people know what's coming," he said.

"I've actually sold a couple of places based on these Facebook previews," he said.

But with the Coronavirus pandemic placing more restrictions on crowds, Mr Deefolts said he's had to adapt his work practices to suit a self-isolation situation, including more social media interactions.

"I'm opting to stay home where I can and suggesting to buyers that they might prefer a walk-through video instead. This is something we've offered to buyers from afar in the past," he said.

"And on top of videos we're also considering virtual auctions. People still need to buy and sell properties, so we're going to try and accommodate that as best we can."

Grafton Daily Examiner

