Real estate will receive a boost from mine

CLERMONT'S real estate will receive an added boost when TerraCom begins to purchase houses in the area for workers of Blair Athol mine.

The mine operator's commitment to source and house local workers is set to create a "ripple effect” in the community and throughout local businesses.

Clermont LJ Hooker real estate agent Wendy Pointon said the announcement of the mine reopening approval was "really good for the town”.

"There are a lot of houses for sale, it has been slow since the downturn with a lot of properties listed,” she said.

"This will get real estate moving again in Clermont.

"It will get confidence back in the town.”

Mrs Pointon said although Clermont didn't feel the affects of the mining downturn, as much as other towns, the reopening of Blair Athol will return demand to the market and give it the boost it needs.

Hoch and Wilkinson real estate agent Chris Sypher agreed saying the purchase of houses, some which have been sitting on the market for a few years will build confidence in both real estate, and the community.

"It will create a flow on affect which will boost local shops,” she said.

"It will ripple down from the local store to the clothing stores, butchers as well as the school.”

Rentals are also set to be occupied with more people in the town.

"It will definitely benefit the community,” Ms Sypher said.