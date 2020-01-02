Real life Mary Poppins struggles to find a family

'I'm not asking premium prices but I do put value on myself and what I can offer.' Nanny, Nicole Robinson.

NOOSA'S answer to Mary Poppins is hankering to work with a young family, but it would seem there is not a family out there that wants a spoonful of sugar.

Cooroibah resident, Nicole Robinson has a list of credentials that would take you longer to read than it would to spell supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Nicole, 53 is a retired primary school teacher, she has qualifications in fitness and food and has spent many years working in child care centres.

Oh, and she can even catch fish.

WHAT A CATCH: Super nanny, Nicole Robinson with another impressive hook up.

With her own two boys all grown up and a husband who can almost take care of himself, Nicole is ready to help a young family get organised with their daily activities.

But, while she looks great on paper, the super nanny is yet to secure regular work.

Nicole thinks her hourly rate of $40 is what holds many families back.

"The moment I mention how much I cost people say no," she said.

"I'm not asking premium prices, but I do put value on myself and what I can offer."

She said a lot of families will choose a young babysitter over her, but she insists what she can offer is so much more than just watching the kids while the parents go out.

"With one family, I looked after the children, cooked meals, cleaned the house, catalogued the wine cellar and got their jewellery valued," she said.

Until the perfect family comes along, Noosa's super nanny is happy to just be patient.

"I am just waiting for that right person to say, 'we want you'," Nicole said.