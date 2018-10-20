Kendall takes out second restraining order

Kendall Jenner has taken out a second retraining order against her alleged stalker who was found lounging by the pool in her house this week. Picture: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner has taken out a second retraining order against her alleged stalker who was found lounging by the pool in her house this week. Picture: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

KENDALL Jenner has had it with her alleged stalker - and with gossip website TMZ.

The male stalker - an obsessed fan who has made it three times onto her private property - was arrested for a second time after he was found lounging by the model and reality TV star's pool.

Earlier this week John Ford, a 37-year-old Canadian, was arrested and placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

5150 is the number of the section of the American Welfare and Institutions Code, which allows a person with a mental illness to be involuntarily detained for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalisation.

Ford was arrested on Tuesday after Jenner's security team found him sitting on her front porch after he'd traversed mountainside which abutts her home.

It was the third time Ford had trespassed on Jenner's property.

Jenner is also reportedly furious at TMZ for revealing her home's location through video commentary which showed paparazzi photos of Jenner's private residence, including footage of the backyard and front of the house.

"How do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is?" Jenner tweeted.

When Ford was arrested last month a criminal protective order was put in place to keep him away from Jenner's gated community. He ignored that and came back twice more.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner's stalker breaks into her house and lounges poolside

Now, Jenner has gone one step further and obtained a civil restraining order to keep Ford away from her home.

Ford is currently being held on $56,000 bail.

He previously pleaded guilty to trespassing after being arrested in September for breaking into the Jenner's home and was ordered to stay 1,000 feet from the area.