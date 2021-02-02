Reality star’s ‘insane’ underboob top

A Love Island star has caused quite the stir online after she shared a racy snap, with some fans saying it revealed “way too much”.

A Love Island star has caused quite the stir online after she shared a racy snap, with some fans saying it revealed “way too much”.

A reality star has left very little to the imagination after she took the term "underboob" to a whole new level.

Kim Hartnett, 24, is no stranger to posting racy snaps, but it's her latest photo that has left fans with their jaws wide open.

The former Love Island star, who hails from the Gold Coast, took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a selfie wearing a black halter-neck top from UK retailer Pretty Little Thing.

The black top features a large gaping cutout in the middle that barely covers her chest.

RELATED: Most daring outfit trends that dominated 2020

Former Love Island star, Kim Hartnett, 24, takes ‘underboob’ to a whole new level with this racy top. Picture: Instagram/kimhartnett_

Some fans loved her "Saturday drinks" look, describing it as "insane", "hot", "stunning" and "sexy".

Others said that while it looked as through she was starting a new "centreboob" trend, she still looked "fabulous".

"Lol. ur (sic) going out dressed like that??? I love it," one fan commented.

"Wow so beautify Kim," said another.

There were some who found it to be too revealing.

"Definitely not liking that look," one follower commented.

RELATED: Tiny bikini held on with buckles

While many of her Instagram followers described the look as ‘hot’ others said it showed ‘way too much’. Picture: Instagram/kimhartnett_

"Your (sic) obviously a gorgeous girl with a great body, but I wouldn't classify it as an outfit," a second person wrote.

"Hmmm personally I think it shows way to much," said another, while a fourth added: "No class at all for such a beautiful woman".

RELATED: Extremely high cut swimmers slammed online

Kim with her boyfriend Bachelor In Paradise star Matt Whyatt, 28. Picture: Instagram/kimhartnett_

It's not the first time she's turned heads for posting a racy photo.

At the start of this year, the 24-year-old shared a naked photo of herself in a hot tub with boyfriend and Bachelor In Paradise star Matt Whyatt, 28.

Her back was to the camera as the pair embraced in a kiss.

She confirmed their relationship last August in a vlog to YouTube titled "New Boyfriend" as the pair enjoyed a romantic trip to Queensland's Magnetic Island.

"We make each other laugh from the minute we wake up to when we go to bed. Everything just works," she toldDaily Mail Australiaat the time, adding that they are "stronger than ever".

The reality star often shares racy snaps. Picture: Instagram/kimhartnett_

The BMX rider regularly features in the reality star's snaps, including another racy photo of Kim on all fours with her rear to the camera as she poses in a G-string bikini and leaned over to kiss him.

Originally published as Reality star's 'insane' underboob top