Reality TV star ‘held prisoner’ on show

A contestant on The Super Switch has spectacularly fled the show's set after calling the police and claiming he was being held prisoner by the other contestants.

On Tuesday night's episode the show's contestants - who have agreed to swap partners in order to fix their fractured relationships - took part in "group therapy".

During the session, contestants were shown footage of everyone's relationships and were then able to provide input into whether they believed their partner's gripes were justified.

Video was aired of Marcus and Aimee's relationship, with Aimee complaining that he didn't take things seriously and was always joking - something Marcus strongly disagreed with.

But when the video ended and the rest of the group began giving their opinion, Marcus was stunned to learn the rest of the group agreed with Aimee's assessment.

The problems began when the other contestants agreed with girlfriend Aimee that Marcus was too childish.

"I completely understood your partner because that's exactly my impression of you," Marcus' switch therapy partner Romina said.

"I found it really annoying, like, through the day (when we were together), the whole time you were, like, making everything a joke."

"I don't get what you mean," Marcus snapped back.

"Well the fact that you are all the time, like, laughing for everything and everything is a joke," Romina replied.

"There's moments when we're not joking, we are actually doing something serious and you come in with something that has to be funny."

Tyler, Lachlan, Christie and Neesha joined in, agreeing with Romina that Marcus could sometimes make an "inappropriate comment" when things were serious.

The feedback left Marcus fuming, as he complained that he hadn't signed up to The Super Switch for a "gang up" from the other contestants.

Seething about the being ganged up on, Marcus abruptly stormed off to go pack his bags later that night.

"We're all here for our own relationships, maybe you need to think of yourself before thinking of me," he told producers.

"I'm listening to people go at me and I'm thinking, 'What the hell is going on here?' Everyone has all of a sudden got this opinion of me where I'm in the wrong."

Later that night after the group therapy session had finished Marcus was still fuming and was refusing to speak about how he felt.

But it was when Romina continued to talk about Marcus' need to be more serious that he finally snapped. Marcus abruptly got up from his chair and stormed upstairs to pack his bags.

Marcus claimed he was being held against his will after Romina put her hand on the door in a bid to stop him storming out.

A stunned Romina met Marcus in the hallway where he told her he was leaving the show. Begging him to stay and talk, Romina gently placed a hand on the door and told him: "You can't go."

It was then things took a dramatic - and farcical - turn.

"You're going to try and hold me prisoner!" Marcus exclaimed. "I'm just calling the cops to say I'm being held against my will."

True to his word as the other contestants joined them in the hallway Marcus dialled triple-0, telling the operator he was being prevented from leaving the house.

"I'm just being held against my will in a house at the moment," he told the operator as the others stood in a circle around him, stunned.

Marcus then called triple-0 to say the other contestants were "blocking the door"

"I'm really trying to leave and they're not letting me so it's a police matter. I've got people blocking the door, not letting me leave."

"We're not blocking the door, we're trying to talk to you the door is there," Neesha interrupted, gesturing towards it. "That is a bit ridiculous Marcus."

As Marcus opened the door (it wasn't blocked), Tyler made one last attempt to try and get him to talk it out.

Tyler grabbed hold of the handle of one of his suitcases, causing Marcus to say: "You're actually holding me against my will right now."

Tyler “holding me against my will”, according to Marcus.

Realising Marcus was beyond reasoning with, Tyler let go and he went outside where he called an Uber.

He later told producers he had gone into "fight or flight" when the other contestants had tried to persuade him to stay.

"When people all start coming at you it's kind of fight or flight," he said.

