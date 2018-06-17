Menu
Login
If you don’t shed blood, did you really purchase a Dyson?
If you don’t shed blood, did you really purchase a Dyson?
Smarter Shopping

Reason behind ugly scenes at Aldi sale

by James Weir
15th Jun 2018 10:30 AM

THE sheer aggression mums show at sales while hunting down a Dyson doesn't make sense until you actually own one.

It's only after making the purchase and whizzing it around your home and pulling open the dust barrel to marvel at the clumps of dust and hair and crumbs that you decide it's completely reasonable to line up for five hours and bicycle kick a mum to get your hands on one of these machines.

Within hours, your use of the vacuum becomes obsessive. And all of a sudden it's one in the morning and you've cleaned every surface several times as well as the car and you find yourself feeling sad that there's literally nothing left for you to vacuum.

You also develop a smugness for no particular reason.

Messy scenes at a Dyson sale.
Messy scenes at a Dyson sale.

"Ooh, did you buy some kind of fancy sex toy?" a friend replied at the excited mention of a big purchase this week.

This was better than a fancy sex toy. And no sunglasses or hats had to be worn into the store to buy it.

After months of deliberation, my inner-housewife was finally allowed to run wild into a shop to purchase a Dyson.

It's widely known that Dyson sales are a war zone. Over the years, survivors have recalled stampeding mums and screaming matches. In severe cases, the confronting scenes have made the news, with rough and ready iPhone footage capturing customers tug-of-warring the vacuums.

By comparison, this week's experience was a total let-down. No aggressive mums were around. The nearest customer was on the other side of the store looking at fridges. For a split second, I considered running over and shoving her into a Westinghouse. After all, if no blood is shed, did you even really purchase a Dyson?

Related Items

aldi dyson editors picks retail shopping

Top Stories

    Dressing up for a cause

    Dressing up for a cause

    News Local business hosts a dress up day to raise funds for cancer research

    Comet joins region's vibrant show circuit

    Comet joins region's vibrant show circuit

    News Community thrilled with 2018 Central Highlands show circuit

    Young Alex is kicking cancer's butt

    Young Alex is kicking cancer's butt

    News Local family faces the fight of a lifetime.

    A slam dunk for U12 girls

    A slam dunk for U12 girls

    News Local Basketball team is on the rise

    Local Partners