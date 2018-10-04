Rebecca Judd: ‘It’s next level foul’

Rebecca Judd has revealed the ‘foul’ tunnel on her belly button. Picture: AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy.

MODEL and radio host Rebecca Judd has revealed how an old body piercing has left her with a "foul" tunnel in her belly button.

The mum-of-four, who co-hosts The 3pm Pick-Up on KIIS FM with Monty Diamond and Yumi Stynes, said she now has a permanent hole to squeeze "fun stuff" out of.

"People who have old piercings will be able to relate to this," Judd explained.

"If the (piercing) tunnel is maintained it fills up with makeup or spray tan and stuff like that. What happened when I was pregnant with the twins, my tummy stretched so much that the tunnel from my old belly button ring stretched so it got bigger.

"Now the babies have gone … I think the tunnel fills up more easily."

Bec Judd poses up for a photograph. Picture: Supplied/ Instagram

Judd, who says she got the belly button piercing when she was around 18, thought the hole was something far worse than simply congestion which co-host Diamond said was "next level foul".

"I can push and all sorts of fun stuff comes out," she explained.

"I had two spray tans last week, so I get this bronze black head on it.

"I actually thought it was something bad. I went an saw a dermatologist and said 'is this skin cancer' and he's like 'nope, that's just a constantly filling pimple popper you can have'."

It's not the first time Judd has revealed intimate details about her body, especially on how it changes during pregnancy.

During the launch of her new book in May, Judd revealed the horror her body went through following the birth of her first child, Oscar.

Supplied image from Rebecca Judd's book The Baby Bible: Taking Care of Your Bump, Your Baby and Yourself.

She shared a photo of her breasts in the days following his birth.

"I looked ridiculous … like Dolly Parton on steroids," she said.

"I was shocked. Oscar being the first I think my boobs just freaked out. They were so hard and it was really difficult to breastfeed because you have to nuzzle in to the boob to latch on to the nipple, but because they were rock hard it was almost like he couldn't get on properly and it was really difficult.

Rebecca Judd said she still has a ‘tunnel’ from her belly button piercing.

"I was a blubbering mess for two days with these bloody boobs. To touch them was like touching a wall. They were rock hard. It was awful. They were boiling hot. Burning hot.

"I was skinny arms and legs and bazookas out to here."