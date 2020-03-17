Rebecca Maddern replaced on Ninja Warrior

Australian Ninja Warrior started filming last night in Melbourne but co-host Rebecca Maddern was nowhere to be seen.

Maddern is currently self-isolating at home and is awaiting test results to see if she has coronavirus.

The Channel 9 star decided to get tested after her Weekend Today co-host Richard Wilkins tested positive for coronavirus.

Maddern was replaced for last night's filming by former AFL star Shane Crawford, it was revealed by TV Tonight.

The Brownlow medallist will continue to co-host alongside Ben Fordham until Maddern gets the all clear and can return to work.

Australian Ninja Warrior is being filmed four nights a week at the Melbourne Showgrounds. Tickets for the general public to be in the audience have been cancelled with only immediate family and friends allowed on set to cheer on the athletes as they attempt the course.

Freddie Flintoff is once again the sideline reporter on Australian Ninja Warrior and was on set last night.

Flintoff arrived in Australia before Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday that everyone arriving into the country would be forced to self-isolate for 14 days.

The new policy affected Today show weather presenter Tim Davies who was on a flight back from a holiday in Austria when Scott Morrison made the announcement.

As a result, he is self-isolating at home for the next two weeks.

As for Richard Wilkins, he remains at home after testing positive for coronavirus after coming in close contact with actress and singer Rita Wilson, who has also tested positive along with husband Tom Hanks.

Wilkins appeared on the Today show via Skype yesterday and said: "You could have knocked me over with a feather last night when I got the call (about the diagnosis). I feel fine. I feel 100 per cent. I don't have a sore throat, runny nose, headache. I feel terrific. Yet I contracted the thing and tested positive for it."

Describing the diagnosis as "terrifying", Wilkins appeared emotional as he described telling his children the news. "Having to call my kids and tell them this stuff wasn't much fun. The weird thing is the only thing you want to do more than anything in the world is hug your kids at a time like this."

Hey ....sincere thanks for all the messages...I really appreciate it. It’s actually a bizarre feeling to have tested positive to this thing we’ve all been talking about. I feel 100% ...no symptoms at all ! Thanks again ....love to all RW xx — Richard Wilkins (@RichardWilkins) March 15, 2020

Wilkins said he was now facing a nervous wait to discover if the diagnosis develops into an actual illness.

"Maybe I will get sick tomorrow. I'm waiting for something to happen. Obviously it can get worse than this, (but) if this is what it's like then so far so good, dare I say."