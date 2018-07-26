Menu
Queensland Department of Health has issued an urgent product recall.
RECALL: Crumbed fish could contain bits of metal

by Michael Nolan
26th Jul 2018 4:00 PM

THESE Chinese-made crumbed fish pieces may contain bits of metal.

This is why the Queensland Department of Health has issued an urgent product recall.

Pieces of metal have been found in boxes of Black and Gold Crumbed Fish Portions with best before dates from April 27, 2019 to May 6, 2019.

Queensland Health warns food products containing metal may cause injury if consumed.

Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice or call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The product has been available for sale at IGA, Campbells Wholesale & other Independent Grocers nationally.

For further information please contact Metcash on 1300 135 690.

