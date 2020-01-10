Menu
COURT: The 22-year-old had earlier been at a work Christmas party.
‘Reckless’ driver three times over limit

Timothy Cox
10th Jan 2020 5:30 AM
A 22-YEAR-OLD man faced court on Thursday for doing doughnuts in Blackwater while he was more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Jai Michael James Clarke had a BAC of 0.171 per cent when he was pulled over by police on December 5 last year, the Blackwater Magistrates court heard on Thursday.

It was said that Clarke was doing doughnuts near Railway Reserve after a work Christmas function.

Duty Solicitor Kasey Wilson said Clarke was, “as the new kid (at work), being stupid trying to show off to everybody”.

Magistrate Robert Walker emphasised the severity of the offence, which “involves an element of reckless stupidity”.

“It’s not impressive at all,” he said.

“Men in their early 20s are overrepresented when it comes to serious motor incidents. Alcohol is a major contributor to those incidents.”

Clarke pleaded guilty. He was fined $1000 and disqualified from holding a licence for eight months from his court appearance.

