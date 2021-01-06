Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Community

Recognise local heroes in Australia Day Award ceremony

Kristen Booth
6th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Barcaldine community members have an extra weekend to recognise outstanding locals.

Barcaldine Regional Council has extended the 2021 Australia Day Awards nomination closing date to Monday, January 11 at 12pm.

Council would like to thank those who have already nominated a community member or group for the awards.

“We would also like to give those who haven’t yet had the chance to nominate for these awards the opportunity,” a spokeswoman said.

There are nine award categories, which are:

  • Citizen of the Year
  • Young Citizen of the Year
  • Community Event of the Year
  • Head Yakka Champion
  • Young Head Yakka Champion
  • Volunteer Awards
  • Senior Sports Award
  • Junior Sports Award
  • Cultural Award

The Australia Day Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals and community groups across the region.

READ: Every Isaac Australia Day award nominee

It’s an opportunity to publicly recognise those who deserve to be acknowledged for their efforts in making the Barcaldine region a great place to live by contributing to the community over a number of years, not just in 2020.

Nomination forms are available on the council website.

australia day awards 2021 award nominations barcaldine regional council community spirit
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tough decision to close popular CQ art business

        Premium Content Tough decision to close popular CQ art business

        Business The studio will host a range of popular classes before its closure.

        Police provide free service to businesses to prevent thefts

        Premium Content Police provide free service to businesses to prevent thefts

        News Dysart police launch the service after thieves hit multiple businesses across the...

        Tragic death of hero who helped bring down a killer

        Premium Content Tragic death of hero who helped bring down a killer

        News The deaths of Leonard John Fraser and the Detective Senior Sergeant who led the...

        ‘Unbelievable’: Vandals target sports club in cruel act

        Premium Content ‘Unbelievable’: Vandals target sports club in cruel act

        News Extensive and costly damage was caused at the sports facility.