Recognise the local emergency services

GET up close and personal with the local emergency teams, equipment and even the rescue helicopter at a community safety day this weekend.

The Combined Emergency Service Day will feature demonstrations by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, SES, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Michelle Bell from the Central Highlands Regional Council said a day dedicated to education for natural disasters was so important to the community.

"The Central Highlands Regional Council is proud to be supporting such an important event where the community has the opportunity to speak with emergency services personnel to get potentially lifesaving tips of what to do in a natural disaster,” she said.

"Get Ready Queensland is a great initiative and doing this in the format of a fun day encourages families to attend and hopefully be more receptive of the messages presented.”

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter will once again drop into the Emerald Combined Emergency Services Day, touching down from 10am-12pm, giving attendees the chance to check it out up close.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service media and liaison officer Gabrielle Holmes said the service was excited to be making their second appearance at the annual event.

"It's great to be able to come back to Emerald and give the community an up close and personal experience with the chopper and crew,” she said.

With plenty to keep all the family entertained, visitors will see Emergency Services displays, safety demonstrations and heaps of activities for the children including face painting and a jumping castle.

Live music, markets, a coffee van and food stalls will also provide plenty of options for guests to chose from.

Sunwater will also hold tours of the works at Fairbairn Dam. Buses will run to and from the dam throughout the day, with scheduled times on display at their stall.

The free event will be held at Morton Park, Emerald, this Sunday, November 18 from 9am-1pm.

Be sure to head along, enjoy the entertainment and say hello to the local emergency service teams.

For more information, visit the council website, centralhighlands.qld.gov.au.