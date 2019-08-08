Recognised for thriving in their studies

WELL DONE: CQUniversity associate vice-chancellor (Central Highlands) Associate Professor Anita Milroy and Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes congratulate Dakota Davis and Kirralee Neal on their success at the CQUniversity 2019 Student Awards ceremony.

WELL DONE: CQUniversity associate vice-chancellor (Central Highlands) Associate Professor Anita Milroy and Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes congratulate Dakota Davis and Kirralee Neal on their success at the CQUniversity 2019 Student Awards ceremony. Contributed

HARD work and dedication to their studies has paid off for two Central Highlands based students who were honoured at the CQUniversity 2019 Student Awards ceremony recently.

Bachelor of Accounting student Kirralee Neal and Bachelor of Agriculture student Dakotah Davis were among the award recipients recognised at the academic prize and scholarship presentation at the CQUniversity Emerald Campus.

Dakotah was presented with the CQUniCares AgForce First Year Agriculture Prize, while Kirralee was the recipient of the FPA Student of the Year Award and the UniSuper Prize.

CQUniversity associate vice-chancellor (Central Highlands) Associate Professor Anita Milroy congratulated the students on their success.

"It's truly exciting for all of us to see students from the Central Highlands thriving in their studies,” Assoc Prof Milroy said.

"There is much hard work, sacrifice and determination that goes into studying, which makes these achievements so special.

"My thanks goes out to all who support our students - families, friends and CQUniversity staff.

"Thanks also to our generous donors for supporting the academic prize and scholarship programs.”