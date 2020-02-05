Record number of teams in CH Rugby League

RUGBY LEAGUE: Six pre-season rounds are set to feature before Easter.

DECLARING they’re out of hibernation and ready to rumble, the end of the Clermont Bears’ hiatus has strengthened the Central Highlands season, with a record 16 teams set to compete across three competitions.

On Tuesday the Central Highlands Rugby League released the draw for the 2020 season with the bone-crunching hits and lightning-fast line breaks to return earlier than usual.

Six pre-season rounds are set to feature before Easter, with the fixtures part of the growing Emerald Isuzu Ute Under 19 competition.

The Purcell’s Engineering Men’s Premiership will commence after the Easter long weekend with the reinvigorated Bears hosting the Middlemount Panthers to kickstart Round 1 on Friday, April 17.

Also in the opening round, Blackwater host Tigers, three-time consecutive grand-finalists Bluff will be as hungry as ever when they tackle Springsure and Dysart will hope to continue their undefeated run in 2020 when they travel to Emerald to face the Brethren.

The Allied Pickfords Women’s Premiership will also commence on Friday, April 17 with defending premiers Blackwater hosting Emerald Tigers and grand-finalists Emerald Brothers at home to Dysart.

In the middle of Round 1, the CQ Capras will also host their Round 6 clash against Intrust Super Cup supremos Sunshine Coast Falcons at McIndoe Park in their annual trip to the Central Highlands.

The season will culminate with the Men’s and Women’s grand final on Saturday, September 12.