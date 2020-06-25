Record numbers at Emerald races, despite no crowd

A HUGE 105 starters accepted for last Saturdays Pioneer Park meeting, a club record for the racing was action packed even without the crowd the days racing didn’t lack any passion. Club President Mary Bulger was ecstatic with the track with the Pioneer Park racing surface holding up strongly over the eight race program which is the result of the newly appointed track curator Mick Calvert who has been working tirelessly to get the surface back up to its best for race days.

Rockhampton based trainer Jamie McConachy from his Callaghan Park base came, saw and conquered with Grey Elite with Zoe White in the saddle giving the lightly raced mare a perfect steer leading throughout and in doing so landed a betting plunge.

The mare was backed from $16 early in the betting to start a warm $3 favourite, one that left many asking how did the odds makers get it so wrong with the mare having good exposed form.

The McConachy trained mare will feature in plenty more wins on Saturday’s efforts.

Zoe White made it back to back winners when she piloted the Chris Attard trained Algeroba in another perfectly timed ride rating it to perfection leading all the way giving the online bookies another battering.

Starting a red hot $2.10 favourite Chris Attard, a member of the younger brigade of trainers in Central Queensland, is making a name for himself and continues to lead in winners and is a trainer to follow for punters.

Raymond Williams broke through for the local Pioneer Park trainers when Hayyler’s Tary made it back to back wins for team Williams and Leake.

The bonny mare as always hit the ground full of running setting the Pioneer Park short course alight with Mark Barnham on board and never gave her backers any doubt sailing through the line at the juicy price of $9.

Raymond Williams has always claimed that he hasn’t had a horse that gives you 110 per cent every time the mare faces the starter and would love to have five like her.

Proane with Sonja Wiseman in the saddle exploded away to take out the 1300 metre open handicap making light work of a top class field.

Cups bound Fastnet Flyer and Todd Austin’s veteran galloper both put in booming cups trials finishing right on the winners heels.

Bells stable star Fastnet Flyer is en route for another tilt at this years Mackay cup and is still unsure where the veteran galloper will have its next start but the feature $85,000 event at Mackay on July 31 at Oralea Park will be the Bell trained runners target.

The next race meeting held by the Emerald Jockey Club will be on July 26.