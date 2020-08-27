Recovery plan: 15 projects to transform region post-COVID

FAST-TRACKED delivery of the Mackay Port Access Road and expanded medical services in the Bowen Basin are among the 15 projects needed to transform our region post-COVID.

That is according to Greater Whitsunday Alliance, which has launched a regional advocacy plan to steer Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday’s recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.

The Transformation Region-COVID-19 regional response document was presented during a meeting of the Greater Whitsunday Council of Mayors, attended by Mayor Andrew Willcox (Whitsunday), Mayor Anne Baker (Isaac) and Mayor Greg Williamson (Mackay).

The plan noted the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region contributed more than $22 billion to the national economy during a good year.

“Over the past five years, the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region has consistently received a smaller portion of Queensland Government budget expenditure allocations on productivity enhancing infrastructure than the comparable regions of Central Queensland and Townsville,” it said.

“Research conducted on behalf of Mackay Isaac Whitsunday by economic and demographic specialists REMPLAN found that 86 per cent of businesses have experienced direct impacts as a result of COVID-19.

“The median revenue impact is -45%, however Whitsunday businesses report a

median revenue impact of a staggering -77%.”

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson with Isaac Mayor Anne Baker, Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox and Greater Whitsunday Alliance chief executive Kylie Porter.

Cr Willcox said there was no doubt this region, despite its strong essential-industry workforce, was experiencing pain and required investment for projects now.

The transformation region plan was developed by GW3 in collaboration with the three regional councils.

It focuses on three key areas: funding vital infrastructure, supporting key industries and enabling future growth.

“Funding future major infrastructure projects in these three areas will cement this region’s position as a regional economic powerhouse and lead Queensland and Australia’s post COVID-19 economic recovery,” Cr Willcox said.

GW3 chief executive Kylie Porter said the economic landscape had dramatically changed in the wake of COVID-19.

“By working collaboratively together, our region is able to demonstrate to key decision makers that investing in Mackay Isaac Whitsunday protects jobs and drives future economic growth,” she said.

The 15 projects needed to transform our region post-COVID:

Mackay Port Access Road and Peak Downs Highway

Project: The Mackay Port Access Road (otherwise known as Ring Road Stage 2 and 3) connects the Ring Road at the Bruce Highway junction to Harbour Road and the Port of Mackay, providing significant supply chain efficiencies to the region.

Investment required:

Mackay Port Access Road – $350M committed. Requires accelerated delivery.

Peak Downs Highway – $50M required.

Moranbah Hospital

Project: Mackay Hospital and Health Services are seeking funding to develop a business case to recognise and plan for expansion of critical health and medical service delivery in the Bowen Basin.

Investment required: The investment required for the business case is circa $1.5M

Black Spot Funding

Project: Mackay Isaac Whitsunday seeks the opportunity to work with the Department of Transport, Infrastructure, Regional Development and Communications to prioritise regional

black spot funding in key supply chain areas such as the Peak Downs Highway and the Bruce Highway.

Investment required: To be determined.

Pioneer Valley Mountain Bike Track – Stage One

Project: The Pioneer Valley Mountain Bike Trail Project ultimately comprises of a 100km

network of single direction mountain bike trail spanning from Eungella to Finch Hatton in the Pioneer Valley, with Stage One delivering the trail head infrastructure and associated Finch Hatton tracks.

Investment required: $8m (investment ready)

A photograph of Eungella by Mick Vivian. Picture: supplied

Whitsunday Mountain Bike Trails Program

Project: The Whitsunday Mountain Bike Trails Program aims to deliver nature-based

experiences for domestic and international visitors to the region.

Investment needed: $1.8m

Isaac Trail Network

Project: There is an opportunity to develop a series of trails leading from Mackay

and Whitsunday Council areas through to the Isaac region and further onto neighbouring regional councils. The trails would highlight historic, tourism and industry features of the region including indigenous culture, gold fields and the serenity of natural lakes and

dams, like Lake Elphinstone and Theresa Creek Dam.

Investment needed: $150,000 for development of a master plan for the Isaac Trail Network.

Mining Heritage and Interpretative Visitor Centre

Project: To build on the importance of mining in the Isaac region and for the state and national economies, an opportunity presents for a Mining Heritage and Interpretative Visitor

Centre to complement the proposed Mines Safety and Rescue Centre.

Investment needed: $50,000 for concept development

Harrup Park Country Club Greater Barrier Reef Arena

Project: Not-for-profit organisation Harrup Park Country Club is seeking an additional

$10M (in addition to committed federal funds) from the Queensland Government to realise their vision of building the Great Barrier Reef Arena and Events Precinct in Mackay.

Investment needed: $10m

ARENA PROJECT: An aerial view of the Great Barrier Reef Arena. Picture: Cox Architecture

Reef Restoration Project

Project: The objective of this project is to help the Whitsunday tourism industry in

building on existing underwater art and reef restoration projects and scale up collaborations, knowledge and actions in the challenging climate of COVID-19.

Investment needed: $2.8m

Whitsunday Marine Centre of Excellence

Project: Located adjacent to the existing Bowen Marina, the Whitsunday Marine Centre of

Excellence will establish a world class marina, shipyard and educational facility.

Investment needed: $120m

Clermont Saleyards and Showgrounds Stage 2 Revitalisation

Project: The Isaac region is home to the second largest cattle herd in Queensland. While the Clermont Saleyards temporarily hosts 65,000 cattle a year, only 12,000 head are sold through the facility due to lack of infrastructure and technology.

Investment needed: $2.95m

Mine Safety and Rescue Centre

Project: To ensure the response to a mine emergency is swift and training opportunities

evolve, it is important the existing Mine Safety Rescue Centre is moved from Dysart to Moranbah.

Investment needed: $50,000 for concept development

Launch Whitsundays

Project: In line with the Queensland and Australian Government’s space strategies, Abbot Point, north of Bowen, is ideally located (climate, aperture, air traffic) for the establishment of a commercial space launch site.

Investment needed: $250,000 for development of a Launch Whitsundays feasibility study and

business case.

THREE, TWO, ONE: Australian Space Launch CEO Richard Allen's vision is to build a sovereign launch facility in the Bowen region.

Regional Waste to Energy Strategy

Project: Waste to energy opportunities are a vital focus area for the region, particularly in light of the Queensland Waste Management and Resource Recovery Strategy.

Investment needed: $250,000 required for development of a collaborative Mackay Isaac

Whitsunday Regional Waste to Energy Strategy.

AgTech Hub

Project: To ensure the regional sector continues to grow and respond to an evolving climate, we are seeking to transform and expand its cropping and agriculture biofutures products, services and markets via a diversified agribusiness sector and supply chain.

Investment needed: $200,000 required for development of a collaborative Mackay Isaac Whitsunday AgTech Hub feasibility and business case.