Recreating sound of the Eagles

TRIBUTE SHOW: The Ultimate Eagles Experience is bringing the popular country rock band back to life tomorrow night at the Capella Cultural Centre.

THE Ultimate Eagles Experience is making its way to Capella Cultural Centre this weekend to deliver a captivating two- hour live concert recreating the country rock sound of the Eagles.

Capella Cultural Centre manager Les Alberts said the Ultimate Eagles Experience was a tribute concert not to be missed.

"We ask people to get set to be enthralled as the signature harmonies and musicianship of the Eagles are recreated to perfection,” he said.

"They will perform all the classic Eagles hits including Desperado, Take It Easy, New Kid in Town, Take It to The Limits, Heartache Tonight and the legendary Hotel California, amongst many more.

"There is also a mix of solo hits of members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and the late Glenn Frey.”

Mr Alberts said he was looking forward to hearing his favourite Eagles hit performed live, Take It to The Limits.

"It's going to be a really good night out,” he said.

"People will realise they will know a lot more songs by the Eagles than what they think.

"People will leave the event at the end of the night having had a really enjoyable evening.”

The show hits the stage tomorrow night at 7.30pm at the Capella Cultural Centre.

Tickets are $55 for adults and $50 for concessions.

A three course, all you can eat, pre-show buffet dinner is also on offer for $25 per person and must be booked in advance.

Buses have been arranged to bring people from Emerald and Clermont and return them after the show.

Buses will leave from outside the Emerald Railway Station and outside the Clermont Post Office at 6pm for $15 per person. Booking is essential. Call 49849300.