Recruiting for Bowen Basin jobs

BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance is hosting a recruitment day in Blackwater as part of a targeted campaign to fill several hundred vacancies across its Bowen Basin coal operations.

On Wednesday, March 29, BMA and its panel of contract employment providers will host a recruitment day at Blackwater International Coal Centre from 10.30am as the company seeks candidates to fill a range of roles in production, engineering and maintenance.

BMA Asset President Rag Udd said the purpose of the recruitment campaign was to engage directly with a range of locally-based candidates.

"We operate some of the best Tier 1 metallurgical coal operations in the world here in the Bowen Basin; but we need good people to help us get the most out of these assets,” Mr Udd said.

"We have numerous vacancies for well-paid roles at our operations, and we are keen to speak to people living locally who are interested in joining our team.

"This session will be to make contact with potential candidates and have conversations about whether the roles we have available appeal to them.”

Local Member for Gregory, Lachlan Millar said he welcomes "any mining company employing people from local towns.”

"It is imperative mining companies employ locals first,” Mr Millar said.

"FIFO does little for our local economies but employing locals boosts business, sporting teams and schools.

"This is timely news following the events at Cook Colliery. We need to make sure those who have been impacted, have the opportunity to stay in the town.”