Recycle for change

QUEENSLAND'S incentive-based Container Refund Scheme - Containers for Change - is set to start on November 1, with regional areas preparing their bins and locals already on the lookout for litter.

Containers for Change spokesman Adam Nicholson said state-wide almost three billion drink containers were consumed every year, enough to stretch around the world 10 times.

"Sadly, a majority of them find their way into our waterways, our environment, or to landfill,” he said.

The scheme worked by providing an incentive of 10 cents per eligible item, for which a refund could be collected or a donation made to a charity group.

"It is specifically designed to attract the local knowledge, relationships and goodwill that many businesses have built up in their communities over many years. We are very proud of the number of existing, local businesses joining the Containers For Change network,” Mr Nicholson said.

An open tender to service the network was held earlier this year. Mackay's Anything Environmental will service Nebo, Moranbah, Dysart, Clermont and Middlemount, while Kanga Bins from Rockhampton will service Blackwater, Capella, and Springsure, and Return-It is the authorised operator for Emerald.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said community groups were encouraged to participate as recyclable donation points.

"There's an opportunity for community and sporting groups to act as mobile collection points and raise funds for their projects,” he said.

Recyclable container locations

Refund: 10 cents per eligible item

Emerald: TBA

Nebo: TBA

Middlemount: Middlemount Hotel, 4 Howard Jones Ave

Clermont: Grand Hotel, Cnr Capella and Daintree Str

Moranbah: Black Nugget Hotel, 81 Batchelor Parade, Moranbah

Dysart: Jolly Collier Hotel, 14 Queen Elizabeth Drive, Dysart

Blackwater: The Capricorn Hotel, 22 Arthur St

Capella: Peak Downs Mechanical, Hibernia Rd

Springsure: 53 Gap Rd (the property is a short distance from Springsure)

How to use the scheme

People can register on the website and receive a scheme ID number. Log on to: www.containersforchange.com.au

Bottles, cans, juice containers and eligible maters are put in a bag with the scheme ID number, and the bag is delivered to one of the bins.

The bags are collected by the company operating that bin, and sorted at their depot.

Jo Higgins of Anything Environmental said all items at this stage will be sorted and counted, and a refund provided via the website.

"It's amazing. If people want they can put a school's name in the bag and the school gets the donation.”

For a list of Central Highlands container locations visit cqnews.com.au.