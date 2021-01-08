Recycled water results in green fairways, better grounds

A team of volunteers has worked hard to keep the Blackwater golf course in great playing condition.

A team of volunteers has worked hard to keep the Blackwater golf course in great playing condition.

Blackwater Golf Club has installed more than six kilometres of irrigation line and 300 sprinklers to help maintain the fairways and greens.

Central Highlands Regional Council installed the irrigation system, which distributes treated wastewater from the town’s sewage treatment plant, during the course closure in 2020.

Acting general manager infrastructure and utilities Jason Hoolihan said it was an investment that paid off for council and the community.

“Disposing of treated wastewater through irrigation is common practice and council was required to expand its irrigation system to comply with environmental conditions,” Mr Hoolihan said.

“Blackwater now has almost 70 hectares of recreational space irrigated with treated wastewater at the Hunter Street sports complex and the golf course.

“With COVID restrictions shutting down most golf course activities in early 2020, council’s project engineer saw the perfect time to get the system installed on the course greens and fairways.”

READ: ‘Unbelievable’: Vandals target sports club in cruel act

Blackwater golf volunteers could not be happier with the outcome that has been a blessing in disguise.

Blackwater Golf Club vice president Darren Carpenter moved to the town about seven years ago and since then has had to regularly move sprinklers around to water the course.

He said the task of constantly watering had been replaced by a lot of mowing.

Mr Carpenter also shared the club’s big vision for a first-class golf course and recreational space that would serve the whole community.

With community buy-in, the club plans to mark out a 2.5km running track alongside Sagittarius Creek, with hopes to start Blackwater’s own parkrun by completing the loop twice.

Mr Carpenter said none of the club and course upgrades would be possible without the army of volunteers who donated their time.