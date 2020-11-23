Red Bench to raise awareness of domestic violence

Central Highlands Regional Council has unveiled a red bench at the Emerald Council Chambers to show its support for raising awareness around domestic and family violence.

Central Highlands Regional Council has unveiled a red bench at the Emerald Council Chambers to show its support for raising awareness around domestic and family violence.

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council has unveiled a red bench at its Emerald Council Chambers forecourt to raise awareness around domestic and family violence.

Council and community support representatives revealed the first red bench in the Central Highlands as part of the Red Rose Foundation’s Red Bench Project.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said the bench was a symbolic reminder that domestic and family violence was very real in local communities.

“With the installation of the red bench, the council supports the Red Rose Foundation’s Red Bench Project and demonstrates intolerance to domestic and family violence,” he said.

“More importantly, the red bench is a reminder that people in our community are affected by domestic and family violence, and that support is available.”

The presence of a Red Bench in a communal location aims to raise public awareness and provides an opportunity for this important issue to remain visible and act as a symbol of broader support.

Mr Hayes said the council would consider installing more benches across the region and encouraged interested community organisations to sponsor a bench.

“Together, as a community, we can make a difference and build a support network that says no to any form of domestic and family violence.”

The Red Rose Foundation is a national not for profit charity which works to end domestic and family violence.

It was established in response to the many victims who lose their lives each year in communities across the nation.

Council and community support members unveiled the bench during a small ceremony on White Ribbon Day, November 20, a time where communities come together to stand up, speak out and act, and say ‘no’ to gendered violence in Australia.

Domestic violence helplines: