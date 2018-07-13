Red carpet for music from the movies

ROLL out the red carpet for a night of movie music magic as Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir return to the Caloundra Events Centre.

They say what goes around, comes around, well, the Sunshine Coast's own Oriana Choir is doing exactly that.

They've been going around thrilling audiences with their peerless music-making since 2005; they've won many choral contests, including placing second at the international Eisteddfod in Wales in 2012; they've had two highly acclaimed international tours, with a third one in the offing for next year; their range of repertoire is huge, taking in everything from Bach, Mozart and Handel to Mancini, Lennon-McCartney and Queen. And they sing like angels.

You may have seen them. If you were at the Caloundra Events Centre on December 16, 2016, you would have had the great good fortune to see and hear Oriana singing with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, in a triumphant presentation of Handel's Messiah.

The comments and reviews following that sold-out performance were unanimous in their praise for both choir and orchestra.

This month Oriana is returning to the Events Centre, this time in their own right.

On Saturday evening July 28, and Sunday afternoon, July 29, they are bringing you a show called, simply, The Movies: Songs From the Screen.

It's a wonderfully eclectic mix of songs and music that is indelibly linked to the silver screen. And Oriana performs the music in their own unique, inimitable style, with their own live band.

Beautiful, evocative songs like Moon River and Unchained Melody; voice-as-instrument renditions of such iconic themes as Mission Impossible; music which name-checks Hollywood classics from the 1950s to the 2010s, and which runs the gamut of styles from Mozart to Leonard Cohen.

The Movies: Songs From the Screen will be a whole experience; a 'happening', if you like. You'll be able to walk a red carpet, visit a photo booth and be snapped with a 'star', eat popcorn and maybe Jaffas - no rolling them down the aisles, please.

It's a premiere occasion, so patrons are invited to dress to the nines, and be ready to be whisked away to a world of glitz and glamour, and re-live some wonderful, special movie moments.

Music undeniably helps to make a movie. And Oriana will be making the music. They're coming around, back to the Events Centre, and, as John Lennon would surely say, "A splendid time is guaranteed for all!"

Tickets available now at https://theeventscentre.com.au