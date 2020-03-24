Red Cross in desperate need for blood as supplies dry up

LIKE many small business owners, Nathan Burns' work dried up as the COVID-19 threat escalated.

Last week, he was counting the cancellations at his pet sitting business when he received a call from the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood service.

It was short about 14,000 donations, and appointments to give blood had dropped by about 50 per cent, as Australians retreated.

The service asked if Mr Burns - a long-term donor - would offer up a bag of blood.

He was happy to oblige.

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood group account manager Sandee Thompson. Picture: Kevin Farmer

"I am not really concerned about the virus here," he said.

"The place is really clean.

"I was in a bad helicopter crash in the army, and I needed plenty of blood back them so if I can help, I will."

Lifeblood issued an urgent call for donors last week to make up that shortfall.

About 3000 Australians responded, which is still about 11,000 short of what is needed.

Part of the shortfall is seasonal, but most comes from people avoiding the clinic because they are self-isolating.

Lifeblood group account manager Sandee Thompson urged donors to come forward and said the everyday emergencies would not stop just because COVID-19 was in town.

"Cancer treatments won't stop, women will not stop giving birth, and accidents on our roads will not stop," she said.

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood needs more blood and plasma donations. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Lifeblood improved its cleaning processes and increased social distancing to strengthen its rigorous health controls so donors feel safe.

"Our interviews with our donors are our quality control and it is paramount to our service that we provide product of the highest and safest quality for patients in need," Ms Thompson said.

To donate, phone Lifeblood on 13 14 95.