Major change for Red Rooster fans

Red Rooster have introduced three chicken burgers after 45 years in business.

AUSSIES love a good burger - so much so, we're willing to line-up for hours sometimes to get our hands on one.

But when you think of Red Rooster, a juicy burger isn't the first thing that comes to mind.

For over 45 years the Aussie restaurant have been famed for their iconic chicken, chips and gravy.

However Red Rooster has finally decided to give customers what they really want - introducing the popular item in their new revamped menu.

From today, all 350 Red Rooster restaurants across the country will have the "Hellfire" range burgers on their menus.

It's a major change for the chicken connoisseurs and is set to rival McDonald's, KFC and Hungry Jacks and of course, fellow chicken pros Oporto.

Oporto are facing "hot" competition with each of the new three Red Rooster burgers, that come with different spicy sauces, including jalapeño mayonnaise and habanera chilli.

The spiciest sauce is the reaper chilli sauce, which Red Rooster's marketing director Ashley Hughes said was spicier than a bucket of KFC chicken.

"It's still approachable heat so it's not going to blow your head off but its pretty spicery," he told The Courier Mail.

"It can't be too hot that people can't come back for a second one."

The burgers are chicken coated in buttermilk on a "premium" potato bun with a single or double chicken burger option.

Mr Hughes said the historic move, which comes nearly 50 years after Red Rooster first opened its doors in 1972, comes down to giving customers what they want - especially with a spider range.

There are three different burgers in the ‘Hellfire’ range.

"Hellfire is a great opportunity for RR to recruit millennials who love burgers and who increasingly are looking for more adventurous flavours including spice and heat," he said.

"Flavour taste profiles are changing and we are ensuring we have a relevant product offering to play in this space."

He said more people are eating spicier foods across different categories, whether it's in their Vietnamese or Mexican, which are all on trend.

The new range is part of a 10-week promotional offer and if there is enough demand, it will look to keep it as part of their permanent menu.

In comparison to it's major competitors, Mr Hughes, who worked at KFC for six years, said there were a few differences with Red Rooster's new offering.

"The bun is definitely a premium bun … we're really trying to elevate the customer experience as most of our competitors will go with a flour-based bun," he said.

It’s the first time they’ve offered burgers since their launch over 45 years ago. Picture: Hollie Adams

The Australian fast food restaurant chain is also reviewing some of their not-so-popular items such as their salads and several dessert items.

Mr Hughes said potato and gravy, peas and corn would stay on the menu but they are looking at launching a new range of chicken wings - while the classic roast chicken will have some new flavours.

"The nation still loves our roast chicken, however tastes and trends have evolved over the decades and Aussies want more spice, more heat, variety and excitement from their food," Mr Hughes said.

According to recent Roy Morgan research McDonald's and KFC still dominate as Australia's leading fast food restaurants.