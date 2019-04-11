Reds make four starting changes for clash in Pretoria

Aidan Toua of the Reds is tackled by TJ Faiane of the Blues in Auckland on June 29 last year.

WINGER Aidan Toua will make his first appearance of the Super Rugby season for the Queensland Reds, who have made four starting changes to their team to face the Bulls in Pretoria.

Toua replaces Filipo Daugunu.

Chris Feauai-Sautia has recovered from a hamsting injury and is back at outside centre for the match on Sunday morning (AEST).

Prop Taniela Tupou and Alex Mafi are also restored after coming off the bench in last week's 24-12 win over the Stormers in Brisbane.

Toua, 29, will start on the left wing in place of Daugunu, who broke his arm during the Stormers match, and push rookie Jack Hardy to the right.

While former Brumbies back Toua made 13 appearances in his return to the Reds last season, he hadn't been required this season.

Feauai-Sautia replaces the in-form Sefa Naivalu, who is rested under the Wallabies' player welfare protocol.

Both front-row changes are straight swaps, with prop Ruan Smith and hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa dropping to the bench.

It is Tupou's first start in three games, with the Wallaby tighthead still seeking his most dynamic form.

Coach Brad Thorn has promoted Brisbane club winger Jock Campbell to the bench and he could make his Super Rugby debut at the intimidating Loftus Versfeld venue.

Also named on the bench was flanker Angus Scott-Young, who has recovered from the head knock that ruled him out last week.

Thorn said his ninth-placed Reds were wary of a sixth-placed Bulls team coming off a surprise 22-20 home loss to the Jaguares last week.

"Playing at Loftus is always a great and challenging experience," he said.

"The Bulls will be highly motivated playing at home. After a couple of results haven't gone their way, they'll be putting in a good performance in front of their fans."

QUEENSLAND REDS

Hamish Stewart, Jack Hardy, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Samu Kerevi (capt), Aidan Toua, Bryce Hegarty, Tate McDermott, Scott Higginbotham, Liam Wright, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Harry Hockings, Izack Rodda, Taniela Tupou, Alex Mafi, JP Smith. Res: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Harry Hoopert, Ruan Smith, Angus Blyth, Angus Scott-Young, Moses Sorovi, Duncan Paia'aua, Jock Campbell.

- AAP