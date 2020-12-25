Reel in $400,000 in prizes in the 2021 Boyne Tannum HookUp

Boyne Tannum HookUp committee president Jennifer McGuire with the major prize a Sea Jay 630 Vision centre console boat powered by a 150hp Yamaha outboard and Raymarine electronics.

Entries for a chance to win $400,000 in prizes are flowing in like the tide for what promises to be the biggest ever Boyne Tannum HookUp.

After COVID snagged the 2020 event and forced it to be online only, organisers say anglers are like a pack of ravenous piranhas, eager to take home the glory in Australia’s biggest fishing competition.

President Jennifer McGuire said annual event, that has brought millions of dollars into the Gladstone region since its inception in 1996, won’t let the virus pandemic destroy it’s proud legacy.

“The Boyne Tannum HookUp was initially launched on June 7, 1996, and since then has run annually for the past 25 years and hopes to continue as an event for families to enjoy all that the Gladstone Region has to offer as a premier fishing location,” she said.

“The idea of the popular fishing competition came from a well known, young and energetic local Darryl Branthwaite (who is now a life member of BTHU) in first discussions together with other passionate business locals Zach Simmons, Paul Simmons and Ned Beaumont of Boyne and Tannum.

“The intention was to create an event for the community to enjoy on the Queens birthday long weekend.

“Giving families and community members something to do locally, attracting tourists of all ages to the region all while supporting local businesses and stimulating the local economy.

“The Boyne Tannum HookUp has since become the largest fishing competition in Australia and each year since its inception it has attracted over 3000 entrants in the competition, over 10,000 people in attendance each night of the event and millions of dollars in prizes.

“The HookUp is a platform for a number of small charities to raise money and to promote the Boyne Tannum area.”

Mrs McGuire said the competition to be held from Friday April 30 to Sunday May 2, is open to both individuals and teams.

The HookUp recently partnered with Gladstone Regional Council and the Gladstone Multicultural Association to announce its 2021 headquarters at Boyne Island’s Bray Park.

“This year people will have the chance to win a Isuzu D-Max ute worth $55,000,” Mrs McGuire said.

“This year’s major prize is a Sea Jay 630 Vision centre console boat powered by a 150hp Yamaha outboard and fitted out with Raymarine electronics.”

The Boyne Tannum HookUp has seen huge fish, of a variety of species, caught over the its 25 year history.

The 2021 HookUp will also be livestreamed online.

Mrs McGuire said other prizes include a Yamaha Waverunner, eight aluminium boats and motors, camping fridges, holidays and much more.

$10,000 will be awarded to the angler who lands a tagged Port of Gladstone Bounty Fish and $5000 to the biggest tagged Barramundi in Lake Awoonga.

Cash prizes ranging from $100 a day, to $400 over the event duration, are available across a range of 16 species.

Anglers can enter in a variety of categories including Family Fly Fishing Catch and Release, Jet Fishing (Jet Skis), Human Powered Water Craft (Hobie style canoes), the Pat O’Reilly Memorial Family Trifecta, plus various team and fish categories.

To register or for more information visit the HookUp website.

