Beenleigh man Cori Leslie Stuart Guy, 41, the stood-aside Logan Basketball referee development manager, has been charged with possessing child exploitation material. Picture: Facebook

The southeast Queensland basketball club which employed a referee who has been charged with possessing child abuse material has initiated an internal investigation as it reveals the club official had a blue card.

Beenleigh man Cori Leslie Stuart Guy, 41, is a foundation member of Logan Basketball and the club's referee development manager.

He was charged on July 10 with possessing "pre-pubescent" child exploitation material and was bailed the following Monday.

Later that week, the sport's governing body Basketball Queensland issued a statement saying it was "shocked" at the charge levelled against Mr Guy.

He was stood down from his position at the club and banned from all BQ events pending the result of the court process.

In a statement, Logan Basketball general manager Mitch Young said his club has initiated an internal review.

"Mr Guy maintained a registered blue card. Logan Basketball remains diligent in our process around member protection," Mr Young said.

"At this point in time there is no evidence to suggest there was any misconduct that occurred at Logan Basketball.

"We have not been contacted by the police and are not involved in the investigation.

"We do not condone inappropriate behaviour towards minors or any members and have in place measures to ensure as far as possible that such conduct does not occur."

Mr Guy's case will be mentioned again in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 2.

Originally published as Referee facing child abuse material charge had blue card