Reflecting on action- packed term two

IT'S hard to believe we're rounding out the second term and its halfway through the school year.

Activities are ending and students are finishing off their last pieces of assessment before they head off on a relaxing two-week break.

Reading is a big part of education and we had a fabulous morning for National Simultaneous Storytime.

We invited the kindergartens from Springsure to join us for a morning of reading and activities that were based around this year's book Alpacas with Maracas.

We did everything from making alpaca fairy bread to creating colourful maracas.

We even had Kathy from Barr Anne Alpacas bring in some wonderful alpacas for the children to see and learn about these majestic animals.

While academics are always are a big priority here at OLSH, we also like to commit to various events in the community to ensure we cater for a holistic education.

This term has seen the children partake in some outreach activities in the hope we can give back to the community.

Children visited Springsure Hospital to perform for the residents in the aged care facility and spend some time getting to know them.

We also took a tour down the main street of town to hand out homemade brownies and flowers to the locals as random acts of kindness.

We were lucky enough to have the Springsure Fire and Rescue team visit school and provide the children with valuable fire education.

There was even time to check out the fire truck and see what it's like to be a firefighter.

We had several students celebrate their confirmation recently, with Bishop Michael making the trip out to Springsure for mass.

Congratulations to Bridie, Ashley and Alia on this wonderful occasion.

This term we have been lucky to have OLSH run the Springsure District Mini Netball Competition.

Thank you to Miss McKenna for all her organisation and the coaches for all their work with the students.

It's been wonderful to provide all the students around the district with a local netball competition.

Thanks to Glencore Rolleston Coal for their funding of the competition, making it possible.

Thanks everyone for making this term a very memorable one, with many achievements and activities taking place.

We look forward to a busy term three, with Challenge Cup and the Year 5-6 Canberra trip, to name just a few things coming up.