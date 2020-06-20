Huge cost of refugee's bad DIY penis enlargement is revealed

Taxpayers have forked out $230,000 to pay for an asylum seeker to stay in Australia while he waits for treatment for a botched DIY penis enlargement.

The Iranian man was transferred to Queensland from Port Moresby in mid-October under the now defunct Medevac laws after reportedly injecting himself with palm oil.

Protesters participate in a "Free The Refugees" rally at Kangaroo Point in Brisbane last Saturday. A repeat protest is expected this Sunday. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

But it can now be revealed he remains languishing in the country after medical experts deemed him to be an non-urgent case.

Sources have told The Courier-Mail that the cost of housing and caring for the man has already cost about $230,000, not including transfer costs. But this cost is expected to climb, as while he has had an initial appointment, any surgery or treatment for the man has been deemed non-urgent.

The man in his thirties is not living in the community but remains within a Queensland detention facility while he awaits treatment.

A Home Affairs spokesman said the department does not comment on specific cases.

"Transitory persons brought to Australia under the previous Medevac laws continue to be managed consistent with Australia's immigration detention policies and continue to have ongoing access to medical professionals and specialists," he said. There were 184 people transferred to Australia under the controversial Medevac laws, which were repealed in December.

Protesters outside an ‘asylum seeker hotel’ in Kangaroo Point, Brisbane, last weekend. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Meanwhile, refugee advocates are expected to launch more protests this Sunday at a Kangaroo Point detention facility, which acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge has blasted as "selfish" and "feral".

Mr Tudge has urged protesters against a repeat rally outside the Kangaroo Point hotel where some refugees are being held, saying it was a coronavirus health risk.

"These protesters are irresponsible, selfish and they are putting at risk the very people they pretend to care about - the detainees," he said.

"Their behaviour is feral.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge says protesters are being irresponsible and risking the health of detainees. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross

"We've kept detainees safe from coronavirus, but now we have protesters jumping on vehicles, crowding around the facility, interfering with deliveries and encouraging detainees to breach social distancing. It's a recipe for disaster."

There are about 103 asylum seekers at the Kangaroo Point hotel, which is operating as an "alternative place of detention".

Protest organisers claim 1000 people attempted the rally last Saturday, and attempted to "negotiate a hug" between a detainee and his son.

Police arrested and charged Gabba councillor Jonathan Sri at the protest, but have since dropped the charges.

Originally published as Refugee's botched DIY penis enlargement cost us $230k