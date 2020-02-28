Refunds on Quaden’s $700k Disneyland cash

After declining the trip to Disneyland, anyone who donated to the Quaden Bayles fundraiser can now get their money back.

After declining the trip to Disneyland, anyone who donated to the Quaden Bayles fundraiser can now get their money back.

Anyone who donated to the Quaden Bayles fundraiser for him to go to Disneyland can get a refund after his family turned down the trip.

US comedian Brad Williams, who set-up the GoFundMe page after a heartbreaking video of the boy went viral, raised more than $700,000 through to give Quaden a dream holiday.

But those who aren't happy the nine-year-old decided not to accept the trip will be allowed refunds and have until March 12 to request their money back.

"If you preferred that your donation would be used to send Quaden to Disneyland and would like a refund, please contact the GoFundMe Customer Happiness team directly," Williams said, addressing the backlash.

"Refund requests will be honoured until 11:59PM Pacific Standard Time on March 12, 2020."

Williams also detailed the six charities who would receive the donations, with the majority going to Australian organisations, stating each will receive about $66,000 USD ($100,000 AUD).

"I have been in close communication with Quaden's family and fully respect their needs and the needs of Australian First Nations people who are experiencing bullying and discrimination at extremely high rates," Mr Williams wrote.

Quaden Bayles was left distraught after being bullied at school – this video quickly going viral.

"Because of this, I've decided that the donations will be best served going to charities focused on helping individuals affected by bullying and discrimination."

The Australian charities named were Dwarfism Awareness Australia, Gallang Place, Dolly's Dream and the Balunu Foundation.

While two US organisations will also receive funds, Born This Way Foundation and STOMP Out Bullying.

Williams went on to explain the remaining funds will go to Quaden to cover "direct medical help, education, accommodation costs, food to feed the family" as well as any additional donations to charities of his choosing.

Quaden Bayles won’t be going to Disneyland despite more than $700,000 being raised for his trip. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

RELATED: American comedian raises huge amount for Quaden

RELATED: Quaden shares important message about standing up to bullies

RELATED: World captivated with bullied Australian boy

Quaden's family yesterday revealed they won't be accepting any of the $700,000 raised to send the nine-year-old on a dream holiday, insisting the money go to charity instead.

"What kid wouldn't want to go to Disneyland, especially if you have lived Quaden's life," his Aunty Mundanara Bayles told NITV News.

"But my sister said 'you know what, let's get back to the real issue'. We want the money to go to community organisations that really need it."

The decision to not take the trip came after a bizarre and cruel false conspiracy theory about his age went viral on Twitter. And it left many heartbroken and proud in equal measures.

"Bullied boy gets bullied out of a trip to Disneyland. This is the world we live in," one person wrote on Twitter, a sentiment echoed by many.

"That little Quaden Bayles kid didn't even ask for that Disneyland trip but you bullied him out of that too. At least it's all going to charity." another said.

Another wrote: "To all those who abused this poor boy and his family out of his trip to Disneyland, you should be ashamed of yourselves."