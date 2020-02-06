Reggae party coming to Bluesfest

REGGAE legend Bob Marley was born 75 years ago today and to mark the anniversary, The Wailers are joining the 2020 Bluesfest line-up.

The band - including original Wailer Donald Kinsey on guitar - will perform songs from Legend, the best-selling reggae album ever, and other Marley classics in what will be a celebration of the music and life of the Rastafarian.

"When Bob Marley was on his deathbed, he enshrined The Wailers to make a solemn oath to keep playing his music live for as long as they were physically able. Bob Marley's Wailers, as they were known have continued to do just that for over 30 years honouring their leader," said festival director Peter Noble.

"They continue to do that faithfully to this day, and still have three members in the band, and on stage nightly who were there with Bob, who faithfully direct newer members in the way Bob would have wanted his music to be played. Come experience a night of magic at Bluesfest. To release this news on what would have been this great legend's 75th birthday is a bit of magic in and of itself and portends a great performance that will become a Bluesfest legendary show for years to come."

Bluesfest runs from April 9 to 13 at Tyagarah near Byron Bay.