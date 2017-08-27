Region exceeding expectations

Ian McCamley shares his passion for beef in a new short film showcasing the diversity and ingenuity of Central Highlands agriculture, its people and products.

THE people and products of Central Highlands agriculture will tonight become stars of the screen, with the premiere of a short feature film showcasing the diversity and ingenuity of the region.

The five-minute documentary titled Central Highlands Agriculture - more than you expect! will be launched at the Central Highlands Cotton Growers and Irrigators Awards Dinner at the Emerald Town Hall.

By shining a light on the region's diversity of product, natural assets, innovative people and employment opportunities and its commitment to quality assurance and certification systems, the film aims to build awareness and appreciation of the importance of agribusiness to the Central Highlands, Queensland and Australia.

The project was jointly supported by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Central Highlands Development Corporation, the Central Highlands Regional Council and the Central Highlands Cotton Growers and Irrigators Association.

"Central Highlands Agriculture - more than you expect! is the story of our Central Highlands agricultural businesses, from the field right through to the end product,” CHDC General Manager Sandra Hobbs said.

"The story is shared by the industry's characters, shot with beautiful clarity and is a must see for anyone interested in where their food and clothes come from.

"It accurately depicts the rich diversity of the region's agriculture and the passion and innovation of its producers.”

Starting its tour with a sweeping aerial shot of the Fairbairn Dam, the film visits irrigated citrus, seedless watermelons, table grapes, macadamias, chickpea and cotton production.

It also showcases broadacre wheat, sorghum and beef production, feedlotting, and vibrant service industries such as cotton processing, robotics, seed breeding and research.

More than 15 local agribusinesses took part in the documentary and provide their personal commentary to guide viewers through the striking cinematography.

The film reflects what is an exciting time for the Central Highlands agricultural sector.

From 2010/11, the region has increased the value produced per hectare at a faster rate than comparable regions (15%) and well surpassed the national average (6%).

The film is available as a free resource at chdc.com.au for businesses and industry organisations to promote the region to prospective staff and investors, and will be used by CHDC to support trade and export promotion opportunities for the region.