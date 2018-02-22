Region faces wild wind

DESTROYED: Half of the roof of the Moranbah home was ripped off from the 104km/h wind.

TOWNS in the Central Highlands will be out in force again today, assisting with the post-storm clean-up across the region.

Clermont recorded wind gusts of 93 kilometres per hour on Tuesday, along with hailstones measuring 8cm in size.

Moranbah Airport recorded winds of 104km/h on the same night, and received almost 45mm of rain in a three-hour period.

Strong wind was experienced throughout the night, leaving Moranbah houses in a condition worse than from Cyclone Debbie.

Residents reported widespread damage to trees, homes, sheds and even swing sets being blown out of backyards.

Moranbah schools were also forced to remain closed on Wednesday, after major damage was sustained throughout the grounds from surrounding trees.

Moranbah Coles, the only supermarket in town also remained closed, with residents relying on the local service station.

A majority of houses reported power outage on Tuesday night, and a number of homes still remain without power.

Mayor Anne Baker said the Isaac Council was coordinating its efforts with emergency services and essential service providers.

"This was a significant storm event which many have already compared to Cyclone Debbie in terms its impact and widespread damage,” Cr Baker said.

She said they were aware of at least 11 homes which had sustained roof damage.

"Several thousand properties were blacked out across the region including in Moranbah, Clermont, Dysart and Nebo,” she said.

"Power is yet to be restored in many areas this morning (Wednesday) but I know repair crews are working as quickly as possible to restore service.”

Cr Baker said several large trees came down on major roads including the Peak Downs Highway, while localised flooding was also reported across the region, including on Industrial Dve in Emerald.