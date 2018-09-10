Region farewells Dougie St Markets

FINISHING ON A HIGH: Jenni West and Kerrie Clark are hoping to go out with a bang at this weekend's Dougie Street Markets.

THIS weekend Emerald says farewell to a popular annual event.

Co-creator of Dougie Street Markets Kerrie Clark said she was hoping the markets go out with a bang.

"What started back in 2010 by myself and a group of friends as a little backyard market has grown to a popular local event with at least 2000 people passing trough the gates,” she said.

"Over these eight years our motto has been 'If money is raised locally it must stay local'.

"To date we have raised over $12,600, with the Emerald Hospital Children's Ward, Buy a Bale, Ozcare Emerald, the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre and Yumba Bimbi Support Services all benefiting.

"Sadly but proudly it is the end of this chapter for our committee and volunteers. We would like to thank all local businesses and the Emerald community who have donated over the years and helped make such a successful event.

"Please come and support the Dougie Street Ladies Market one last time.”

The Dougie Street Markets will be held tomorrow from 9am-1pm at 19 Douglas Street, Emerald.

Entry is a gold coin donation, with all proceeds going to Yumba Bimbi.

Mrs Clark said each market they chose a local charity, close to their hearts while ensuring the money raised was kept local.

"We have chosen Yumba Bimbi Support Services this year,” she said. "Yumba Bimbi supports people across the region with disabilities, their carers and families with a range of services.

"All money raised from this event will go directly to ensuring the continuity of these quality services.”

The markets will feature ladies fashion and accessories, live music, henna tattooing, food and drinks, raffle and a great family friendly time.