Hip hop solo winner Matilda Kerr. Photos: Taylor Battersby
Offbeat

Region shines at eisteddfod

Taylor Battersby
by
11th Jul 2019 2:01 PM

LAST week, performers from across Central Queensland hit the stage and put their best skills on display at the annual Emerald Eisteddfod.

With a variety of dance disciplines on display, as well as acrobatics and singing, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Eisteddfod organiser Jane Davis was pleased with how the week had turned out.

"I was lucky enough to talk to the adjudicator in the break and she said she's been really surprised at the level of talent across the eisteddfod,” Ms Davis said.

"That's obviously students from all over Central Queensland but in particular, (she) commented on the Emerald students and the depth of talent that was there.”

Ms Davis said of all the sections at the eisteddfod, the group stays were the most popular.

"They (the audience) all really enjoy the group stays,” she said.

"You have all your big groups come in and that's always more spectacular.”

