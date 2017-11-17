Menu
Regional artists latest exhibition

Veronika Zeil and Ainslie McMahon.
by Aden Stokes

THE Emerald Art Gallery is inviting the public to visit a new exhibition opening next Friday night titled 'Welcome to the lucky country'.

'Welcome to the lucky country' is an exhibition of the most recent artworks by regional artists Ainslie McMahon and Veronika Zeil.

The exhibition consists of paintings, mosaics and sculptures providing a space for reflection as well as playful imagery to celebrate place and a journey of self-awareness.

Everyone is welcome to attend the exhibition opening Friday, November 24, from 6pm to 8pm.

The public is also invited to attend a floor walk with artist Veronika Zeil Saturday, November 25, at 10am. This is an opportunity to ask questions and discuss the background behind the creation of these artworks.

Artist Veronika Zeil said her work drew on her experience of migrating to Australia from Germany and her response to the country.

"I fell in love with the country, the animals and the plants from the moment I moved to Australia,” Ms Zeil said. "For me it's always a connection to what landscape does to people, because I find it quite different here, it changes your personality quite significantly to live in a country where there are such extremes of climate and really a very harsh landscape.

"It's been interesting for me to view what people do and how they behave here and how the landscape inspires people to be quite different and very inventive, so I like to portray this in my artwork.”

She incorporates themes of adaptation, exploration of place, self-awareness, nostalgia and joy of life in her paintings and mosaics.

Ms Zeil said she met Ainslie McMahon at a fire brigade meeting 10 years ago and they had exhibited together every year since then.

"We joined up to do this exhibition, because it feels so much nicer to share this experience with another person,” she said.

Art exhibition

When: Official opening Friday, November 24, from 6pm to 8pm.

Where: The Emerald Art Gallery.

Cost: Free entry.

